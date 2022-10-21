Make your plans now for the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation convention, January 6th through the 11th. “Registration is open for the 2023 annual convention," said Niki Jones Director of Events Marketing for IDEAg. "The registration is at annualconvention.fb.org. But the theme for this year's convention is ‘Mi Familia.’ The American Farm Bureau convention isn't just our flagship event, it's truly a family reunion, and we're so fortunate this year to be able to meet up on the island of Puerto Rico.”

2 DAYS AGO