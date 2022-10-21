Read full article on original website
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 10/23/22
Cranston police gets $779K federal grant to equip officers with cameras. Incoming Mayor Smiley to pause Kennedy Plaza plans until after Superman building project completed – says he will also evaluate the city’s bike lanes “to nowhere”. Hope Street Bike Lane trial has merchants organizing a petition...
Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS
Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:
Health officials issue urgent warning as Chicago hospitals see spike in RSV infections in kids
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pediatric ICU beds are at critical levels across Illinois because of increasing RSV infections in children. CBS 2's Tara Molina reported gathered the latest data from health departments at the city, state, and county levels – and talked to families experiencing the spike in the respiratory illness firsthand. Kaelyn Bogucki's infant son, Benny, was hospitalized with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. She knew something was wrong when the typically-smiley 2-month-old was not acting like himself. "It started getting really scary when we started noticing labored breathing, the wheezing, abdominal retractions," Bogucki said. ...
KOAT 7
Low Covid Booster shot turnout for New Mexico; flu season concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the release of the Omicron booster shot Sept. 2, 2022, New Mexico Department of Health officials said New Mexico has received low numbers for the vaccine, which has sparked a cause of concern. "Early on in the pandemic, we were leading the nation in vaccinations...
I Found Black Abundance In Puerto Rican Culture And You Can, Too [VIDEO]
The food, the art, the people of Loiza and the Afro-history of Puerto Rico are national treasures.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
gcaptain.com
MARAD Letter Reveals New Details About Latest Unusual Jones Act Waiver in Puerto Rico
MARAD determination letter reveals a sudden weekend scramble to waive the Jones Act to avoid what Puerto Rico’s governor described as an imminent power emergency. A determination letter from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration is shedding new light on the Jones Act LNG waiver issued by the Department of Homeland Security earlier this week, including the urgency and speed at which it was requested and then issued over the weekend.
AZFamily
More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
94.3 Jack FM
Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
A rare but dangerous flesh-eating bacteria is infecting Florida residents
Hurricane Ian caused storm surges of up to 12 feet, leaving behind warm, brackish floodwaters where Vibrio vulnificus thrives.
Over $1 billion in federal funding put toward Hurricane Ian recovery
FEMA is continuing to help survivors jumpstart their recovery after Hurricane Ian. In two weeks, FEMA has approved more than $327 million in federal disaster assistance for over 182,500 individuals and families. According to WFTV, the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $31 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners,...
pnwag.net
AFBF Encouraging All Farmers To Meet Them In Puerto Rico
Make your plans now for the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation convention, January 6th through the 11th. “Registration is open for the 2023 annual convention," said Niki Jones Director of Events Marketing for IDEAg. "The registration is at annualconvention.fb.org. But the theme for this year's convention is ‘Mi Familia.’ The American Farm Bureau convention isn't just our flagship event, it's truly a family reunion, and we're so fortunate this year to be able to meet up on the island of Puerto Rico.”
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
kwbg.com
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
WPRI
Superstorm Sandy: 10 Years Later
October 2012: Superstorm Sandy hits Rhode Island with a vengeance, causing millions of dollars in damage and leaving thousands of people in the dark for days. Now, 10 years later, Target 12 Investigator Sarah Guernelli is taking a look back and a look ahead, uncovering the lessons learned and whether the state is better prepared today.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island Between $1M and $3M
The market is in the midst of change, and the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are a great guide. They have three remarkable homes between $1 million and $3 million. And, if you are not sure of the value of your home, CLICK HERE and get up-to-date pricing.
