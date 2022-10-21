Why? Is he afraid that Democrats have taken things too far and that their days in Washington may be numbered? If a Democrat majority is a sure thing then accretion should be perfectly safe in Washington. After all, the Supreme Court sent the regulation of abortion back to the states where the 10 the amendment already gives them that power. Why then put it in the Constitution when there is no need to?
Abortion has no rights to be in any constitution. Why is murder ok with these lunatics? They all need some major mental help.
How sick is that???? Killing more innocent unborn babies. Wow, what a man…..!!! 🙄😞😔
Related
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
Washington voters concerned about democracy, think vote-by-mail should expand: WA Poll
Murray Calls for Gun Control During Debate with Smiley
Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right
Candidates for Washington's next Secretary of State debate in Spokane
Protesters to rally for Iran at Washington state capitol
Gov. Inslee: State is doing everything it can to fight wildfires
Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims
Inslee to Propose Legislation ‘Codifying’ Abortion? Announcement Friday
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
'I came here because Oregon is dangerously close to flipping red': Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Tina Kotek in Portland
Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks
What Makes Living in Washington Such an Awesome Experience
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
Is There a Legal Age Limit To Trick-or-Treating in Washington State?
NEWStalk 870
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 40