ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 40

Thomas Malaglowicz
2d ago

Why? Is he afraid that Democrats have taken things too far and that their days in Washington may be numbered? If a Democrat majority is a sure thing then accretion should be perfectly safe in Washington. After all, the Supreme Court sent the regulation of abortion back to the states where the 10 the amendment already gives them that power. Why then put it in the Constitution when there is no need to?

Reply(2)
22
Biden is a traitor
2d ago

Abortion has no rights to be in any constitution. Why is murder ok with these lunatics? They all need some major mental help.

Reply
13
Missy McKim
2d ago

How sick is that???? Killing more innocent unborn babies. Wow, what a man…..!!! 🙄😞😔

Reply(4)
19
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Murray Calls for Gun Control During Debate with Smiley

"We need to ban assault weapons, we need to make sure that we have really good background checks."--Senator Patty Murray during the debate. Senator Patty Murray called for more gun control during her debate Sunday with challenger Tiffany Smile at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The two battled over abortion, with...
SPOKANE, WA
KXL

Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced that he’s working on a constitutional amendment to introduce to lawmakers that protects reproductive rights, “Washington state was a pro choice state, Washington state is a pro choice state, and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro choice state.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Candidates for Washington's next Secretary of State debate in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two candidates vying to become Washington's next Secretary of State took the stage to debate in Spokane on Sunday afternoon. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs debated his non-partisan challenger, Julie Anderson, at Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The debate will be presented by The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters in affiliation with the Washington State Debate Coalition.
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee: State is doing everything it can to fight wildfires

Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state is continuing to increase resources to fight wildfires and that everything is being done to solve the problem. On Seattle’s Morning News, Colleen O’Brien made the point that during the time Inslee has been governor, wildfire problems have only gotten worse. She wanted to know what practical measures were taking place to tackle the problem.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims

Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?

A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge.  That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks

Not surprisingly, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Washington has sharply criticized longtime incumbent Democrat Patty Murray. But Tiffany Smiley has also slammed the Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks, The Seattle Times and the city of Seattle. Whether Smiley’s combative approach will work in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican to the Senate in nearly 30 years remains to be seen. Smiley is hoping enough people have tired of Murray, who was first elected in 1992, to give her an edge in November. She has spent big running blistering ads blaming Murray for crime and inflation. Murray has also run a slew of negative ads against Smiley, saying the Republican’s anti-abortion stance could threaten women’s rights.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity

Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it and load it into a horse trailer and called Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy