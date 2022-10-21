Read full article on original website
contagionlive.com
AMR: Perils and Progress
After Helen Boucher, MD, gave the Maxwell Finland presentation she spoke of the continuing issues as well as the encouraging aspects that have institutions working on the problem. A global analysis published in The Lancet back in January estimated that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was the leading cause of death worldwide...
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Psych Centra
Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking
Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
Cymbalta Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an antidepressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) medication used in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (per WebMD and the FDA). It is also approved in Europe for the management of stress urinary incontinence (via Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management).
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
MedicalXpress
Electroshock therapy is more successful for treating depression than ketamine, says study
An analysis of six studies has found that electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is better at quickly relieving major depression than ketamine, a team of researchers reports in JAMA Psychiatry on October 19. Depression is a common illness affecting about 5% of adults worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Feeling...
Harvard Health
Alzheimer’s disease causes, treatments examined at JBL Symposium
October 20, 2022 – Alzheimer’s disease is one of the world’s largest public health problems, affecting an estimated 55 million people worldwide. Yet for decades, doctors and scientists have struggled to understand the degenerative brain disease and develop effective treatments. At the 25th annual John B. Little...
Psychedelics For Alzheimer's And Stress-Induced Disorders Under Study At Columbia University
Silo Pharma Inc. SILO has agreed with Columbia University to an extension of the psychedelics biotech company's option to license certain treatments currently under development, including Alzheimer’s disease and stress-induced anxiety. The compounds being assessed in Columbia’s study, of which the first steps have shown positive results, are two...
Psychiatric Times
Alternative Approaches to Mental Health and Wellbeing
Here’s how complementary and alternative medicine modalities can help patients with a variety of mental health problems. “Psychiatry, as conventionally practiced, is being influenced by increasing openness to non-Western healing traditions in the context of accumulating research evidence for select complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) modalities and growing demands for more personalized care.”
physiciansweekly.com
Productivity a Leading Indirect Cost for Patients With Migraine
Contributor: Wayne N. Burton, MD, FACOEM, FACP, and David Hines. A study on the indirect costs of migraine in a large school district shows that the greatest costs are associated with absenteeism and productivity. “We know from real-world experience that migraine impacts productivity,” David Hines notes. “People cannot work when...
geekwire.com
Combating burnout: Fred Hutch psychologist on how employers can support workers
The phrase “burnout” has taken on new meaning during the pandemic. Forty percent of people in 2020 said the pandemic had affected their mental health, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Women and people aged 18-to-24 reported even higher rates of mental health challenges.
labroots.com
The Neurobiology of Impulsivity in Children
McGill University researchers have developed a genetically based score to identify young children who are at risk of impulsive behavior. The researchers investigated the association between an expression-based polygenic score (ePRS) based on corticolimbic-specific DCC gene co-expression networks and impulsivity-related phenotypes. The study published in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrated a connection between lower ePRS scores and higher measurements of impulsive choice in children. The researchers confirmed that the corticolimbic DCC-ePRS can serve as a novel type of marker for impulsivity-related phenotypes. Mental health disorders such as depression and substance abuse that commonly manifest in adolescence abuse have been linked to impulsivity, so this study has implications for designing effective pediatric and adolescent therapeutic interventions.
ajmc.com
Environment Influences Exercise Capacity of Patients With COPD, Study Says
The researchers said their findings lend support to the idea that urban and transportation planning policies should take into account the needs of patients with chronic disease. The physical activity and exercise capacity of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) appear to be related to population density, pedestrian street...
2minutemedicine.com
Auricular acupressure may improve sleep quality in elderly populations
1. In this randomized, single-blinded, pretest-posttest study, auricular acupressure provided improved sleep quality and objective polysomnography measures amongst elderly people with osteoarthritis who live in nursing homes, compared to placebo. 2. Additionally, auricular acupressure intervention reduced pain symptoms and objectively increased melatonin levels in the elderly cohort. Evidence Rating Level:...
