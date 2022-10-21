ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AMR: Perils and Progress

After Helen Boucher, MD, gave the Maxwell Finland presentation she spoke of the continuing issues as well as the encouraging aspects that have institutions working on the problem. A global analysis published in The Lancet back in January estimated that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was the leading cause of death worldwide...
Benzinga

Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Psych Centra

Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking

Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
Health Digest

Cymbalta Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects

Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an antidepressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) medication used in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (per WebMD and the FDA). It is also approved in Europe for the management of stress urinary incontinence (via Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management).
The Hill

WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace

According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
Harvard Health

Alzheimer’s disease causes, treatments examined at JBL Symposium

October 20, 2022 – Alzheimer’s disease is one of the world’s largest public health problems, affecting an estimated 55 million people worldwide. Yet for decades, doctors and scientists have struggled to understand the degenerative brain disease and develop effective treatments. At the 25th annual John B. Little...
Psychiatric Times

Alternative Approaches to Mental Health and Wellbeing

Here’s how complementary and alternative medicine modalities can help patients with a variety of mental health problems. “Psychiatry, as conventionally practiced, is being influenced by increasing openness to non-Western healing traditions in the context of accumulating research evidence for select complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) modalities and growing demands for more personalized care.”
physiciansweekly.com

Productivity a Leading Indirect Cost for Patients With Migraine

Contributor: Wayne N. Burton, MD, FACOEM, FACP, and David Hines. A study on the indirect costs of migraine in a large school district shows that the greatest costs are associated with absenteeism and productivity. “We know from real-world experience that migraine impacts productivity,” David Hines notes. “People cannot work when...
geekwire.com

Combating burnout: Fred Hutch psychologist on how employers can support workers

The phrase “burnout” has taken on new meaning during the pandemic. Forty percent of people in 2020 said the pandemic had affected their mental health, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Women and people aged 18-to-24 reported even higher rates of mental health challenges.
labroots.com

The Neurobiology of Impulsivity in Children

McGill University researchers have developed a genetically based score to identify young children who are at risk of impulsive behavior. The researchers investigated the association between an expression-based polygenic score (ePRS) based on corticolimbic-specific DCC gene co-expression networks and impulsivity-related phenotypes. The study published in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrated a connection between lower ePRS scores and higher measurements of impulsive choice in children. The researchers confirmed that the corticolimbic DCC-ePRS can serve as a novel type of marker for impulsivity-related phenotypes. Mental health disorders such as depression and substance abuse that commonly manifest in adolescence abuse have been linked to impulsivity, so this study has implications for designing effective pediatric and adolescent therapeutic interventions.
ajmc.com

Environment Influences Exercise Capacity of Patients With COPD, Study Says

The researchers said their findings lend support to the idea that urban and transportation planning policies should take into account the needs of patients with chronic disease. The physical activity and exercise capacity of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) appear to be related to population density, pedestrian street...
2minutemedicine.com

Auricular acupressure may improve sleep quality in elderly populations

1. In this randomized, single-blinded, pretest-posttest study, auricular acupressure provided improved sleep quality and objective polysomnography measures amongst elderly people with osteoarthritis who live in nursing homes, compared to placebo. 2. Additionally, auricular acupressure intervention reduced pain symptoms and objectively increased melatonin levels in the elderly cohort. Evidence Rating Level:...

