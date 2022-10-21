While many cases of COVID-19 — particularly among the vaccinated — are mild, the virus' potential to incapacitate or impair its victims cannot be underestimated. For one, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, can trigger literal brain damage. In addition to all the other organs that can be affected by COVID, such as the lungs, heart and kidneys, the virus has found a way to worm inside the skull. And the more we learn about this relationship, the more concerning it becomes.

4 DAYS AGO