Competing in the age of telemedicine
It is no secret that telemedicine usage has skyrocketed since the onset of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, primarily due to convenience, access, and waivers on Medicare limitations. Now, if the signals cast by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ proposed 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) rule come true, the waivers will carry into 2023. This extension offers hospitals and health systems a small window of opportunity to establish a well-rounded and far-reaching strategic plan that incorporates telemedicine. One that will bring efficiency to their organizations, defend against emerging competition from pure-play telemedicine providers, and ensure their place in providing all elements of care to the populations they serve.
3 main challenges that rural health systems face, per Dartmouth Health’s CEO
Rural health systems are met with certain obstacles that their suburban and urban counterparts evade, said Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health’s president and CEO, during a recent interview after her panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. Dartmouth is the most rural academic medical center in...
Financial Sector Performs Poorly in EcoAct Climate Report
EcoAct, an Atos company, has today released its 12th Annual Corporate Climate Reporting Performance Report. Despite rapid progress in 2021 during the lead up to COP26, the 2022 report, which assesses how international businesses across the FTSE, DOW, DAX, CAC, FTSE MIB and IBEX are tackling climate-related sustainability challenges, found that less than half (48%) of FTSE 100 businesses achieved Scope 1 & 2 emissions reductions in line with 1.5°C, in comparison to 72% in 2021.
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
HHS: $13 million investment in nurse education is ‘key pillar’ to improving SNFs
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to spend $13 million on nursing education and training is “a key pillar of President Biden’s action plan to improve the safety and quality of care in the nation’s nursing homes,” the department said Friday. “Nurses...
Requirements for a Career in Social Work
Social workers provide family services, school support, and mental health treatment. Direct practice social workers offer resources, while clinical social workers provide treatment. Bachelor's and master's programs both require students to complete fieldwork hours. Clinical social workers need state licensure, which requires passing a certification exam. Did you know that...
Beyond DocuSign: How to Upgrade Specialty Drug Patients to a First-Class Experience
Imagine booking a luxury international vacation. A dedicated concierge arranges your hotels, your travel arrangements, and your daily itinerary. You barely lift a finger. From the outset, however, you realize something unusual. You have been booked on a discount airline with seats in the back of the coach section. You must wait at the airport to be picked up by a cramped, dilapidated taxi. Your “luxury” hotel is actually a two-star property in a bad part of town. Why pay for a luxury concierge only to have them book such shoddy amenities?
USDA Announces $1.3 Billion To Financially Distressed Farmers
When Black farmers sued the federal government for failing to follow through on historic aid, federal officials pointed to funds in the Inflation Reduction Act as another means of providing support. But it remains unclear how much money will go to Black farmers. On Tuesday, the USDA announced a new...
Professional Organizations That Support Minorities in STEM
Women make up half of the national STEM workforce but earn less than men. Minorities in STEM, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), are disproportionately represented. Dedicated organizations exist to advocate for women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and neurodiverse professionals in STEM. STEM employment is booming in the post-internet era....
Biotech employees’ desire for freedom and flexibility is ‘here to stay,’ survey finds
Between the COVID-19 lockdown, the ‘Great Resignation’ and the complicated adoption of hybrid work, the motivations and desires of biotech employees are in flux. Most biotech employees continue to seek flexibility and freedom in their jobs, but employers are struggling to maintain connection and keep their employees engaged, according to a recent survey out of biotech hiring company Singular Talent.
Readers respond: Rein in health care costs
Good for President Biden for shining a light on the need to lower healthcare costs while he was here in Portland. (“President Biden highlights fight against Big Pharma in Portland speech,” Oct. 17) As somebody with a chronic condition who has been dependent on advanced treatments since my diagnosis, it is a critically important issue and a complex one, so I was hoping to hear from the president about what comes after the Inflation Reduction Act.
Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC Partner to Improve Textile-Chemical Management
Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) have discovered the power of three in their shared quest to promote the use of environmentally safe chemicals in global textile and apparel production. Higg, a three-year-old public-benefit corporation and sustainability insights platform that helps companies measure their environmental, sustainability and governance success, announced this week that it is partnering with Bluesign and ZDHC, two leaders in sustainable chemical management. The partnerships will further expand the available data on Higg’s platform. This additional information will help textile manufacturers improve chemical management, reduce the risk of water toxicity, better analyze and address human...
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
Country’s largest nurses union gets even larger with new affiliate
National Nurses United, the largest union and professional association of registered nurses in the United States, became even larger last week with the announcement that the New York State Nurses Association was becoming an affiliate. The merger, the organizations said in a joint statement, is meant to “mutually grow and...
Fourth Element Announces MULTIPLE North American Job Opportunities
Fourth Element is looking for three people to join the US based team of one of the most exciting brands in Diving. Hours vary based on time zone ideally between 9 and 5 EST Monday – Friday. This role will involve working with and supporting the North American Sales...
Center for Produce Safety funds 14 new research projects
In an effort to help answer the fresh produce industry’s most urgent food safety questions, the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) is funding 14 new research projects, valued at more than $3.9 million. These 14 new projects are aimed at answering industry questions about leafy greens production in controlled...
Biome Makers Receives $1.6M from EU for AI Development to Accelerate Global Soil Restoration
Biome Makers, a worldwide agtech chief in soil well being evaluation, has been awarded $1.6M from the European Union. This grant is a testomony to the necessity for sturdy options round soil biology in agriculture. The European Union acknowledges the significance of BeCrop, the disruptive soil intelligence know-how, and the environmental and socioeconomic influence it has on farmers.
Michael Blum joins SeqOne Genomics to Head the Company’s Research and Development
MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SeqOne Genomics, today announced that Michael Blum, Ph.D. is joining the company to lead its research and development department. He is tasked with driving SeqOne’s R&D strategy notably in the area of rare diseases and oncology through the use of machine learning and data science. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005672/en/ Michael Blum, PhD, Head of Research & Development SeqOne Genomics
