Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Body Of Princeton University Student Has Been Found
A Princeton University student who has been missing since Oct. 14 has been found deceased. According to CNN, Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found on the Princeton facilities grounds, behind the tennis courts. The cause of death has now been determined but the Middlesex County Medical Examiner said in a statement that there were “no signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mastercard Foundation pledges $364 million for Indigenous youth
The Mastercard Foundation has announced that it will invest C$500 million ($364 million) in its EleV Program with the goal of providing 100,000 Indigenous youth across Canada with higher education and career opportunities. The EleV Program partners with Indigenous-led organizations and higher education institutions to support and enable young people...
Comments / 0