nextbigfuture.com
Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
seafoodsource.com
Researchers developing test to detect salmon diseases with single blood sample
A new project given funding from the United Kingdom Innovation Fund (SIF) is developing a non-lethal immunology tool that will look to monitor aspects of Atlantic salmon health from a single blood sample. During the five month-feasibility project, a research consortium will investigate immunological biomarkers for pancreas disease, complex gill...
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
natureworldnews.com
Artificial Intelligence for Genomic Selection of Sugarcane in Fields Developed in Brazil
Scientists suggested using Artificial Intelligence for genomic selection to better predict the efficient performance of sugarcane in fields. Brazil is one of the main producers of sugarcane worldwide. The sugarcane industry has been a source of livelihood for many farmers. According to the Britannica website, sugarcane, also known as Saccharum...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dog Prescription Drugs Market Trade Analysis, And Forecast Assessment Till 2030| Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, MSD Animal Health
Understand How Covid-19,Global Economic Recession And Inflation Impact On Dog Prescription Drugs Market. The Global Dog Prescription Drugs Market Study Provides Precise And High-Quality Industry Size Data, Together With Revenue, Demand Projections And Business Geographic Landscape. Especially, It Provides The Cagr Status, Gross Margin, And Overall Growth Prospects Of The Top Key Players To Support Business Progress.
