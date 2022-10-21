Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Cancer-seeking molecular delivery system could boost immunotherapy drug, research finds
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University have demonstrated a promising new approach to delivering immunotherapy agents to fight cancer. The approach involves tethering an immunotherapy agent called a STING agonist to an acid-seeking molecule called pHLIP (pH-low insertion peptide). The pHLIP molecules target the high acidity of cancerous tumors, delivering their immunotherapy cargo directly to cells in the tumor microenvironment. Once delivered, the STING agonists engage the body's innate immune response to fight the tumor.
News-Medical.net
Scientific Grand Prize awarded to renowned hearing loss researcher
M. Charles Liberman, PhD, whose research forever changed the way experts understand the underlying causes of hearing loss, has been awarded the Scientific Grand Prize from the France-based La Fondation Pour l'Audition. The award is one of the highest honors given in hearing science and was presented to Dr. Liberman...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Study takes major step in pursuit of HIV cure
For around 40 years, scientists all over the world have been unsuccessfully trying to find a cure for HIV, but now a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital have apparently found an important element in the equation. So says Dr. Ole Schmeltz Søgaard, Professor of Translational...
psychologytoday.com
Neurological Effects of COVID-19 Linked to 3 Cytokines
COVID-19 prompts a storm of inflammatory cytokines that penetrate the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and directly affect the brain. Neurological symptoms from COVID-19 appear to be due to peripheral IL6 crossing the BBB and inducing brain cells to produce IL12 and IL13. The inability to cross the BBB hampers promising drug...
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Suggests That Obesity Is a Neurodevelopmental Disorder
Scientists have recently proposed that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Over the last several decades, obesity has rapidly grown to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the biggest contributors to poor health globally. Many individuals still have trouble losing weight despite decades of study on diet and exercise regimens. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and affiliated institutions now believe they understand why, and they argue that the emphasis should be shifted from treating obesity to preventing it.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
studyfinds.org
Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease
LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers for Parkinson's disease sought through imaging
More than 10 million people worldwide live with Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, balance and thinking. Severity of the disease is measured through external symptoms, as there are no effective biomarkers that indicate the phase of the illness. A team of engineers, physicians and researchers at...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
reviewofoptometry.com
Making the Connection: Sleep Disorders, Ocular Effects
Consider that one-third of the average human’s lifetime is spent sleeping. Sleep is a universal function of living species. Its restorative functions include memory consolidation, hormone regulation, growth and sympathetic/parasympathetic balance.1 Sleep disorders can interfere with normal physical, mental, social and emotional functioning. Insufficient quality or quantity of sleep is associated with system dysfunctions including endocrine, metabolic, higher cortical function and neurological disorders.2,3 Every day, new research helps us learn more about the direct and indirect consequences sleep disorders may have on ocular health.
scitechdaily.com
What Makes You at Risk for Alzheimer’s? Researchers Have New Insight
Scientists shed new light on the genetic and molecular machinery that predispose individuals to Alzheimer’s disease. Human microglia are immune cells that reside in the brain, and Mount Sinai researchers have attained an unprecedented understanding of their genetic and molecular machinery. This understanding may help shed light on how they contribute to the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The study was recently published in the journal Nature Genetics.
HealthCentral.com
Transverse Myelitis and Multiple Sclerosis: What’s the Connection?
Inflammation of the spinal cord is often the first manifestation of MS. Learn more about how these rare neurological conditions are related. Transverse myelitis (TM) and multiple sclerosis (MS) have several important things in common—they share some key symptoms, both have an autoimmune connection, and both affect the protective covering of the nerves, to name a few. In fact, people with transverse myelitis are at much greater risk of developing MS. And yet, they’re not the same. Learn about the connections between the conditions—and what makes them unique.
myscience.org
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups - one far more aggressive than the other - as part of the largest ’omics’ study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers...
ajmc.com
Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis
A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
docwirenews.com
Treating Major Depressive Disorder With D-Cycloserine Plus Theta-Burst Stimulation
Major depression disorder (MDD), a common mental health disorder that affects up to three million people in the US each year, can be treated with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). TMS is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to relieve symptoms of depression. The effects of TMS protocols for MDD are thought to depend on synaptic plasticity. Synaptic plasticity, change that occurs at the junctions between neurons, controls how effectively two neurons communicate with each other. According to the Queensland Brain Institute, “The strength of the communication between two synapses can be likened to the volume of a conversation.” Theta-burst stimulation (TBS) protocol synaptic plasticity, a form of patterned TMS, is known to be N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA)–receptor dependent; however, research on whether enhancing NMDA-receptor signaling can improve outcomes in the treatment of MDD is lacking.
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
