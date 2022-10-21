Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
darienite.com
Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
NBC Connecticut
This Year's Final DominGO! Event Held in Hartford
Throughout the summer and fall, Hartford has been home to a new tradition - the city's first open-streets program. The event shuts down miles of streets in the Capitol City, making them wide open to activities, fitness and local food vendors. The festival began in June as a way to...
Hundreds of students attend STEM event at Bridgeport Central High School
Hundreds of students took part in a STEM event at Central High School in Bridgeport Saturday.
News 12
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
One key state lawmaker wants to make hospital mergers more difficult, following news that Yale New Haven Health is buying Waterbury Hospital and two others. Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended
Can CT's affordable housing shortage be resolved without what one critic has called the “sledgehammer” of 8-30g?
sheltonherald.com
Middletown's new deputy public works director comes to focus on street projects
MIDDLETOWN — The new deputy director of public works, a former department director in Meriden who recently was hired for the position that’s been vacant for 10 months, "was far above" other candidates, officials said. Howard Weissberg, who lives in Middlefield, most recently was the transportation supervising engineer...
nerej.com
Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
It’s not easy for prospective homebuyers to jump into the real estate market these days. Both prices and interest rates are high, making it a challenge for anyone looking to buy a home. Fortunately, an affordable housing government program established by the city of New Haven, Connecticut looks to assist buyers in getting on the housing ladder.
Our Lives: Grace Baptist Church in Norwalk shares legacy of African American leadership
The Grace Baptist Church in Norwalk was established by individuals migrating from the south in 1893.
fox5ny.com
sheltonherald.com
Carfora rejects $43 million in Tweed profit-sharing, along with request to meet on airport expansion
NEW HAVEN — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora has rejected Tweed New Haven Regional Airport's request for a face-to-face meeting and an appearance by Tweed officials before the Town Council to try to iron out differences between the town, the airport and the city of New Haven related to airport expansion.
Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
recordpatriot.com
West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained
WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
fox5ny.com
Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak
Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
newhavenct.gov
MAYOR JUSTIN ELICKER AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT CAMPAIGN FOR NATIONAL LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WEEK
MAYOR JUSTIN ELICKER AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT CAMPAIGN FOR NATIONAL LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WEEK (OCTOBER 23 – 29) AND HIGHLIGHT ONGOING EFFORTS TO SUPPORT LEAD-SAFE HOMES FOR NEW HAVEN RESIDENTS. City unveils new online public dashboard that tracks & shows resolution of elevated blood lead level...
ctexaminer.com
Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media
Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
