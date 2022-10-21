Read full article on original website
Biden's student debt relief program reaches 22M applications
The president touts smooth rollout, says he avoided a repeat of Obamacare website meltdown.
Federal appeals court halts student debt forgiveness plan
Georgia college graduates and current students with loans who were hoping to take advantage of federal student debt forgiveness will have to wait a little longer. A federal appeals judge put the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness initiative on hold late Friday. The 8th District Court of Appeals halted...
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Student loan forgiveness application officially live
More than 8 million people have submitted student loan forgiveness applications since a beta site launched Friday, President Biden said Monday announcing that the official application is now live. Why it matters: Biden called the debt relief a "game changer" with the plan canceling up to $20,000 in student debt...
U.S. student debt relief: What you need to know now
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - As associate director of The Aspen Institute’s Financial Security Program, Katherine Lucas McKay considers tricky financial issues all day long. But the Biden administration’s new U.S. student debt relief program is not just an academic subject for her. It is affecting her own pocketbook.
Yahoo!
At Delaware State, Biden touts student debt relief plan
President Joe Biden returned home to Delaware on Friday, imploring students and college graduates saddled with debt to take advantage of the recent debt forgiveness program. He also called out Republicans, even name-checking a few like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sen. Ted Cruz, for fighting the program, describing their actions as hypocritical since many of them received debt relief during the pandemic.
