MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Suggests That Obesity Is a Neurodevelopmental Disorder
Scientists have recently proposed that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Over the last several decades, obesity has rapidly grown to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the biggest contributors to poor health globally. Many individuals still have trouble losing weight despite decades of study on diet and exercise regimens. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and affiliated institutions now believe they understand why, and they argue that the emphasis should be shifted from treating obesity to preventing it.
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify drug characteristics that make cancer metastasis therapy more effective
Cancer is an umbrella term for diseases characterized by the uncontrollable growth of tumor cells. Often, these tumor cells invade and colonize adjoining organs, giving rise to what is clinically referred to as metastasis. Once a lymph node is infiltrated by tumor cells, its environment becomes riddled with multiple anomalies....
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Viral Load and Clinical Outcomes: Is There a Correlation?
Evidence on this has been conflicting and a poster presented at ID Week offers more insights on this significant topic. Over the course of the pandemic, the term, viral load, has been bandied about as clinicians and investigators try to determine its significance and place in understanding COVID-19 and beyond.
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
NIH Director's Blog
Autism researcher focuses on maternal diet, prenatal exposures
Scientific conferences that I attend often focus on bad things in our environment, such as chemical exposures that can negatively affect health outcomes. After a while, one begins to wonder about the other side of the equation: What about the good things in our environment that potentially help to reduce risks associated with those exposures?
NIH Director's Blog
Early HIV diagnosis and treatment important for better long-term health outcomes
Starting antiretroviral treatment (ART) early in the course of HIV infection when the immune system is stronger results in better long-term health outcomes compared with delaying ART, according to findings presented today at the IDWeek Conference in Washington, D.C. The findings are based on an extended follow-up of participants in...
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
News-Medical.net
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows
The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
ajmc.com
Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis
A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
hcplive.com
ACG Research Supports Efficacy of FMT for IBD
The study results are consistent with previous meta-analyses that show the efficacy of FMT in patients with IBD compared to placebo. The continued use of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) to treat patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is supported by ongoing research. A team, led by Murtaza Hussain, MD, Hurley...
docwirenews.com
Treating Major Depressive Disorder With D-Cycloserine Plus Theta-Burst Stimulation
Major depression disorder (MDD), a common mental health disorder that affects up to three million people in the US each year, can be treated with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). TMS is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to relieve symptoms of depression. The effects of TMS protocols for MDD are thought to depend on synaptic plasticity. Synaptic plasticity, change that occurs at the junctions between neurons, controls how effectively two neurons communicate with each other. According to the Queensland Brain Institute, “The strength of the communication between two synapses can be likened to the volume of a conversation.” Theta-burst stimulation (TBS) protocol synaptic plasticity, a form of patterned TMS, is known to be N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA)–receptor dependent; however, research on whether enhancing NMDA-receptor signaling can improve outcomes in the treatment of MDD is lacking.
News-Medical.net
Study suggests relationship between maternal COVID vaccination, SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, and stillbirth
Since the beginning of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, several pregnancy complications and adverse clinical outcomes have been observed in both the mother and fetus following infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). A recent United States-based large-scale cohort study published in the American Journal of...
MedicalXpress
An animal-free method of creating human brain cells for research
A University of Exeter graduate has discovered a new, animal-free method through which neuroscientists can produce human neuron-like cells to study brain development. Emily Rose-Martin, who graduated in Medical Sciences at Exeter in 2021, made the discovery while taking part in the Animal Free Research UK Summer Studentship Program. Currently,...
medwirenews.com
Meta-analysis reveals high risk for cutaneous AEs with PI3K inhibitors
MedwireNews: The use of PI3K inhibitors for the treatment of cancer is associated with a high risk for developing cutaneous adverse events (AEs), suggests a meta-analysis published in JAMA Oncology. The risk for any-grade events was more than doubled with PI3K inhibitors versus control, while the risk for severe AEs...
labroots.com
Mediterranean Diet Improves Immunotherapy Response in Advanced Melanoma Patients
The Mediterranean diet has been popularized in recent years for its wide-ranging health benefits. Among the many health benefits of the diet include a significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular diseases (such as the lowering of cholesterol and the prevention of heart disease), the management of blood glucose levels, and the management of a healthy weight, all of which can contribute to a person’s increased longevity.
neurologylive.com
Episode 75: Focusing on the Future of Neurology
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you exclusive interviews with Stephen Krieger, MD; Richard Isaacson, MD; and Jessica Ailani, MD. [LISTEN TIME: 24 minutes]. Episode 75 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite...
