Major depression disorder (MDD), a common mental health disorder that affects up to three million people in the US each year, can be treated with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). TMS is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to relieve symptoms of depression. The effects of TMS protocols for MDD are thought to depend on synaptic plasticity. Synaptic plasticity, change that occurs at the junctions between neurons, controls how effectively two neurons communicate with each other. According to the Queensland Brain Institute, “The strength of the communication between two synapses can be likened to the volume of a conversation.” Theta-burst stimulation (TBS) protocol synaptic plasticity, a form of patterned TMS, is known to be N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA)–receptor dependent; however, research on whether enhancing NMDA-receptor signaling can improve outcomes in the treatment of MDD is lacking.

