Specializes in Med-Surg, Geriatrics, Palliative care, Case Mgmt. Has 22 years experience. No longer is facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok merely about keeping in contact and learning how to make viral recipes (looking at you yummy Tik Tok feta pasta.) Social media platforms have launched the online careers and rise of doctors and nurses who have branched out as influencers in their specialties or have started business ventures from their expertise.

2 DAYS AGO