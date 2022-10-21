ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace

According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
Psychiatric Times

Alternative Approaches to Mental Health and Wellbeing

Here’s how complementary and alternative medicine modalities can help patients with a variety of mental health problems. “Psychiatry, as conventionally practiced, is being influenced by increasing openness to non-Western healing traditions in the context of accumulating research evidence for select complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) modalities and growing demands for more personalized care.”
CBS News

What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?

COVID-19 and the flu aren't the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients recently increased in at least 33 states.
Psych Centra

Schizophrenia and intelligence

Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
News-Medical.net

A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years

In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
MedicalXpress

The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder

Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
verywellmind.com

What Is Therapy for Bipolar Disorder?

Medication is the mainstay for treating bipolar disorder, but the most successful and durable treatment involves a combination of both medication and therapy. Effective therapies for bipolar disorder include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), family-focused therapy, and interpersonal and social rhythm therapy. Group psychoeducation and peer-support programs are also useful therapies for bipolar disorder.
Fatherly

The Difference Between Signs Of Developmental Delay Vs. Autism

Parents looking out for early signs of autism and developmental delays should understand that their anxiety is normal and good. In fact, without parental worry, symptoms connected to conditions such as autism might be missed, meaning lost chances for early intervention. But sometimes parents can also become hyper-focused on early signs of autism. Too much vigilance, mixed with a loose understanding of autism diagnoses, can cause some parents to mistake the difference between autism and developmental delay.
ScienceBlog.com

Systemic racism plays role in much higher maternal mortality rate among Black women

Black women have a 53% increased risk of dying in the hospital during childbirth, no matter their income level, type of insurance or other social determinants of health, suggesting systemic racism seriously impacts maternal health, according to an 11-year analysis of more than 9 million deliveries in U.S. hospitals being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting.
FLORIDA STATE

