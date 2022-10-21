Read full article on original website
Related
Health department medical detectives find 84% of U.S. maternal deaths are preventable
For several weeks a year, the work of nurse-midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is really detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators with the North Carolina public health department scour the hospital records and coroner reports of new moms who died after giving birth. These maternal mortality review committees...
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
Psychiatric Times
Alternative Approaches to Mental Health and Wellbeing
Here’s how complementary and alternative medicine modalities can help patients with a variety of mental health problems. “Psychiatry, as conventionally practiced, is being influenced by increasing openness to non-Western healing traditions in the context of accumulating research evidence for select complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) modalities and growing demands for more personalized care.”
What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?
COVID-19 and the flu aren't the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients recently increased in at least 33 states.
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
News-Medical.net
A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years
In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
MedicalXpress
The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder
Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
"It's going to be a rough winter": Hospitals overwhelmed by pediatric patients with respiratory virus
Hospitals in 33 states are seeing a dramatic rise in children suffering from the respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Cases have more than doubled in 25 states, putting a strain on hospitals — with some facilities so overwhelmed, they're running out of beds. At Connecticut Children's hospital,...
verywellmind.com
What Is Therapy for Bipolar Disorder?
Medication is the mainstay for treating bipolar disorder, but the most successful and durable treatment involves a combination of both medication and therapy. Effective therapies for bipolar disorder include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), family-focused therapy, and interpersonal and social rhythm therapy. Group psychoeducation and peer-support programs are also useful therapies for bipolar disorder.
The Difference Between Signs Of Developmental Delay Vs. Autism
Parents looking out for early signs of autism and developmental delays should understand that their anxiety is normal and good. In fact, without parental worry, symptoms connected to conditions such as autism might be missed, meaning lost chances for early intervention. But sometimes parents can also become hyper-focused on early signs of autism. Too much vigilance, mixed with a loose understanding of autism diagnoses, can cause some parents to mistake the difference between autism and developmental delay.
Children's hospitals grapple with a nationwide surge in RSV infections
The latest spike is months early and it's pushing care facilities to capacity. Children under the age of 5 are most vulnerable.
ADDitude
Live Webinar on November 30: Genes and the Environment: How Biology and Exposures Contribute to ADHD in Children
Register to reserve your spot for this free webinar and webinar replay ►. Not available November 30? Don’t worry. Register now and we’ll send you the replay link to watch at your convenience. ADHD may be hereditary, but emerging research suggests environmental factors and experiences can affect a...
ScienceBlog.com
Systemic racism plays role in much higher maternal mortality rate among Black women
Black women have a 53% increased risk of dying in the hospital during childbirth, no matter their income level, type of insurance or other social determinants of health, suggesting systemic racism seriously impacts maternal health, according to an 11-year analysis of more than 9 million deliveries in U.S. hospitals being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting.
Comments / 0