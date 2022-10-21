How can you resist Eleven and Janeine? This mama and baby duo is too cute! Manx cat mom Janeine only had one full tail baby girl, Eleven. Eleven will be your joy and Janeine will be your love; they are both sweet and calm cats. Janeine was a stray who is happy in a cool dark spot. She is affectionate and soothing. She always lets the baby eat first and cuddle up on cold mornings - a good mama. Kitten Eleven is shy, and the smallest of the litter, but she warms up to kind people quickly. She likes toys with ribbons and things that taste like fish. A great duo if you want more love and joy in your life.

1 DAY AGO