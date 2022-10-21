ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

intheknow.com

Toddler ‘sets dad straight’ in a hilarious phone call

This TikTok mom recorded her toddler daughter making a hilariously indignant, but totally nonsensical, phone call!. Brandy Janell (@brandyjanell4) is a TikToker and parent whose 18-month-old, Taj, has some serious attitude! Brandy loves sharing videos of the sassy toddler, including a recent video of Taj “talking” on the phone with her dad. In the hilarious video, Taj sounds truly outraged by the conversation she’s having. There’s only one catch—The toddler is speaking total nonsense!
Scary Mommy

A Husband Is Baffled That His Stay-At-Home Wife Needs Support And Appreciation

There is no question that being a stay-at-home mom is a more or less thankless job. Carrying the mental, physical, and emotional load of being the primary caretaker to children 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is arguably the hardest job on the planet. So, what happens when the one person you’d expect to “get” how burned out and tired a stay-at-home parent can get doesn’t actually get it at all?
Daily Mail

Nanny, 30, who 'really hated' her single father boss, 50, while she cared for his three children reveals they're now MARRIED after they fell madly in love over late-night texts

A nanny who 'really hated' her boss while she looked after his children has revealed they ended up having an unlikely romance, despite their 20-year age gap. Krystle Romano, 30, from New York, started working as a nanny for single father-of-three, Ben Romano, 50, who works in real estate, in October 2014.
McKnight's

A collection of misfits? Hardly

In some minds, nursing homes are healthcare’s Island of Misfit Toys. Critics scoff that this sector lacks the prestige, competence and dedication other settings and players can offer. In other words, long-term care is not quite ready for prime time. To this, I can only say: What. A. Crock!
tinyhousetalk.com

Married Life in their Plant-Filled Tiny Home

Rebekah wanted a place of her own and designed a custom tiny house with Mini Mansions, making her dreams a reality. Her home is bursting with storage but still feels open and functional. Now that she’s married, she lives with her husband and cat Peach in their teeny tiny space.
iheart.com

Meet Eleven and Janeine! The Mother-Daughter Duo Looking for a Home!

How can you resist Eleven and Janeine? This mama and baby duo is too cute! Manx cat mom Janeine only had one full tail baby girl, Eleven. Eleven will be your joy and Janeine will be your love; they are both sweet and calm cats. Janeine was a stray who is happy in a cool dark spot. She is affectionate and soothing. She always lets the baby eat first and cuddle up on cold mornings - a good mama. Kitten Eleven is shy, and the smallest of the litter, but she warms up to kind people quickly. She likes toys with ribbons and things that taste like fish. A great duo if you want more love and joy in your life.

