intheknow.com
Toddler ‘sets dad straight’ in a hilarious phone call
This TikTok mom recorded her toddler daughter making a hilariously indignant, but totally nonsensical, phone call!. Brandy Janell (@brandyjanell4) is a TikToker and parent whose 18-month-old, Taj, has some serious attitude! Brandy loves sharing videos of the sassy toddler, including a recent video of Taj “talking” on the phone with her dad. In the hilarious video, Taj sounds truly outraged by the conversation she’s having. There’s only one catch—The toddler is speaking total nonsense!
Deaf baby hears mom say 'I love you' for the first time and her reaction is priceless
The child was born with hearing impairment and was able to hear her parents for the first time when she was 2-months-old.
Woman left at the altar by her fiance decided to 'turn the day around’ and have a wedding anyway
'I didn’t want to remember the day as complete sadness.'
My husband and I had 2 weddings. We each got to celebrate the way we wanted to.
The author is American and her husband is Italian. They had a wedding in each country to celebrate their cultures and styles.
A Husband Is Baffled That His Stay-At-Home Wife Needs Support And Appreciation
There is no question that being a stay-at-home mom is a more or less thankless job. Carrying the mental, physical, and emotional load of being the primary caretaker to children 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is arguably the hardest job on the planet. So, what happens when the one person you’d expect to “get” how burned out and tired a stay-at-home parent can get doesn’t actually get it at all?
Nanny, 30, who 'really hated' her single father boss, 50, while she cared for his three children reveals they're now MARRIED after they fell madly in love over late-night texts
A nanny who 'really hated' her boss while she looked after his children has revealed they ended up having an unlikely romance, despite their 20-year age gap. Krystle Romano, 30, from New York, started working as a nanny for single father-of-three, Ben Romano, 50, who works in real estate, in October 2014.
My husband swam to help a drowning child and almost drowned himself. I held my breath the entire time as our children watched it happen.
The author shares how while the couple's children were watching their father rescue another child, he caught in a riptide and almost drowned.
Wedding Guests Are Sharing The Things They Roll Their Eyes At During Weddings, And Couples Should Probably Take Some Notes On These
"This usually makes me want to quietly leave as quickly as possible."
Husband Foolishly Tries to School Wife for Leaving Something Out of Place and Regrets It Instantly
We think he made the right decision in the end!
McKnight's
A collection of misfits? Hardly
In some minds, nursing homes are healthcare’s Island of Misfit Toys. Critics scoff that this sector lacks the prestige, competence and dedication other settings and players can offer. In other words, long-term care is not quite ready for prime time. To this, I can only say: What. A. Crock!
Newlywed cooks whole fish without gutting and cleaning them and serves to unsuspecting husband and in-laws for dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. You've heard stories about people cooking a whole turkey in the oven without removing the paper or plastic pouch containing the entrails.
Dad Explains Why He’s Happy to Be Up at 4:53 AM Waiting for Daughter to Come Home
The dad we all deserve...
Mother surprises daughter by traveling 700 miles to help her shop for her wedding dress
'The way she said 'mommy' her inner child came out.'
tinyhousetalk.com
Married Life in their Plant-Filled Tiny Home
Rebekah wanted a place of her own and designed a custom tiny house with Mini Mansions, making her dreams a reality. Her home is bursting with storage but still feels open and functional. Now that she’s married, she lives with her husband and cat Peach in their teeny tiny space.
iheart.com
Meet Eleven and Janeine! The Mother-Daughter Duo Looking for a Home!
How can you resist Eleven and Janeine? This mama and baby duo is too cute! Manx cat mom Janeine only had one full tail baby girl, Eleven. Eleven will be your joy and Janeine will be your love; they are both sweet and calm cats. Janeine was a stray who is happy in a cool dark spot. She is affectionate and soothing. She always lets the baby eat first and cuddle up on cold mornings - a good mama. Kitten Eleven is shy, and the smallest of the litter, but she warms up to kind people quickly. She likes toys with ribbons and things that taste like fish. A great duo if you want more love and joy in your life.
