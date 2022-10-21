Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Cotton Exporter Benin Developing Home-Grown Textile Industry
GLO-DJIGBE, Benin (Reuters) - On a large factory floor in southwestern Benin, dozens of young people cut, stitch and assemble cotton shirts - part of a major push by the West African country to develop its textile sector. Benin has in the last few years become Africa's leading cotton producer,...
Poets and Quants
Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Mamta Kumari, IIM Bangalore
Fun Fact About Yourself: I am an avid trekker and have completed many treks till date. Toughest trek I summitted was Stok Kangri, which stands at an elevation of 20,100 feet. Undergraduate School and Major: BIT Sindri, Mechanical Engineering. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Steel Authority of India Limited,...
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
BBC
Cop 27: Uganda-Tanzania oil pipeline sparks climate row
Uganda and Tanzania are set to begin work on a massive crude oil pipeline a year after the International Energy Agency warned that the world risked not meeting its climate goals if new fossil fuel projects were not stopped. The two East African countries say their priority is economic development.
BBC
New ground as tech aims to help boost soil health
Farmers used to test the quality of their soil by burying a pair of underpants in the ground and seeing how quickly they rotted. The idea being that the more healthy micro-organisms there are in the ground, such as bacteria and fungi, the faster the fabric would be eaten away.
foodsafetynews.com
Scientists reveal parasite contamination of produce
Researchers have analyzed produce in Spain for two foodborne parasites, finding a high level of contamination. The study assessed the occurrence of Giardia duodenalis and Cryptosporidium oocysts in green leafy vegetables sold in Valencia, Spain. Samples were romaine, oak leaf, iceberg lettuce, and kale cabbage. It included 129 vegetable samples,...
