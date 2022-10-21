Read full article on original website
AMR: Perils and Progress
After Helen Boucher, MD, gave the Maxwell Finland presentation she spoke of the continuing issues as well as the encouraging aspects that have institutions working on the problem. A global analysis published in The Lancet back in January estimated that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was the leading cause of death worldwide...
Boston lab creates new version of COVID
The biggest news in the field of science earlier this week was released research from Boston University. Researchers at Boston University created a new version of the COVID virus. The scientists took the spike proteins off of the Omicron variant, the variant of the coronavirus that is the most prevalent throughout the world, with the virus cells from the original COVID-19. They were attempting to figure out whether the spike proteins were the main reason why the Omicron variant was able to evade the immune system easier than other variants.
New Research Could Change Our Understanding of Autism
Research on identifying facial emotional expressions may alter how we see autism. There is a widespread belief that autistic people are poor at recognizing the emotions of others and have little insight into how effectively they do so. However, a recent Australian study has demonstrated that individuals with autism are...
The Neurobiology of Impulsivity in Children
McGill University researchers have developed a genetically based score to identify young children who are at risk of impulsive behavior. The researchers investigated the association between an expression-based polygenic score (ePRS) based on corticolimbic-specific DCC gene co-expression networks and impulsivity-related phenotypes. The study published in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrated a connection between lower ePRS scores and higher measurements of impulsive choice in children. The researchers confirmed that the corticolimbic DCC-ePRS can serve as a novel type of marker for impulsivity-related phenotypes. Mental health disorders such as depression and substance abuse that commonly manifest in adolescence abuse have been linked to impulsivity, so this study has implications for designing effective pediatric and adolescent therapeutic interventions.
Scientists Have Developed a New Explanation for Consciousness
According to a new theory, choices are formed unconsciously and become conscious around half a second later. Consciousness is your awareness of yourself and your surroundings. This awareness is unique to you and subjective. A new theory of consciousness has been developed by a researcher at Boston University’s Chobanian &...
