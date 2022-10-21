When Dr. Kelsey Fisher-Wellman began teaching students in his biochemistry lab at the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine, he knew two things. He needed to be productive with his cancer research program, and for his students to be successful in their professional careers, they needed to have their names on peer-reviewed articles published in academic journals. “Letters of recommendation are OK. Grades, no one’s really going to look...

