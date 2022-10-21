Read full article on original website
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
Woonsocket Call
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
China's economy grew faster than expected over the September quarter but was well short of the official target as the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus.
The globalization myth
Globalization is taking a beating. Its diminishing number of defenders face a rising chorus of critics, particularly in the United States, that blame it for wage stagnation, increased inequality, and the hollowing out of once vibrant industrial towns. Yet these often acrimonious debates miss the real underlying trend in trade...
myscience.org
October budget 2022 - UQ experts
It is amid fears of a global recession that Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his second budget on 25 October. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast four in 10 economies will likely suffer a recession over the coming 12 months. It also downgraded its expectations for Australia’s economy,...
cryptopotato.com
Rapid Tech Adoption and Talents Make India a Key Player in Global Web3 Market: Study
Globally, crypto and web3 firms raised over $30 billion in 2021 and are set for a user base of 1 billion by 2030, the report says. A series of enabling factors places India at the forefront of global Web3 transformation, said a report by Nasscom, a no-profit apex body of the $227-billion Indian tech industry.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Launches Chinese Infrastructure Real Estate Joint Venture
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade in a bid to boost investment in Chinese logistics and infrastructure real estate assets, the U.S. bank said on Monday. The bank is forming the new unit via its investment arm Goldman...
wealthbriefingasia.com
The Governance Of Giving: Due Diligence, Philanthropy In The Channel Islands
The authors present arguments that affirm why both jurisdictions offer robust and efficient structures for philanthropists. The following article on philanthropy and the mechanics of how this works in the jurisdictions of Jersey and Guernsey comes from offshore law firm, Mourant. The authors are Gilly Kennedy-Smith, partner, and Fred Milner (pictured), counsel, in Mourant’s international trusts and private client team.
coingeek.com
Developers skilled in blockchain tech are in short supply globally: study
A new study conducted by Financial Express reports that the blockchain industry is growing rapidly and faces a dearth in the supply of new talent to meet the needs of the burgeoning ecosystem. The report pegs the growth rate at an impressive 45% each year, and at current levels, the...
fintechmagazine.com
Managing fintech customers well in the cost-of-living crisis
Cormac O’Neill, CEO of Webio talks about the cost of living crisis and how it forces collections industry to reassess how it deals with customers. There is no way to sugar-coat the current financial nightmare facing consumers. With interest rates rising, inflation hitting double digits for the first time in forty years, and incomes falling in real terms, debt charities are warning that people on low incomes are under real financial pressure.
ffnews.com
Nexus Underwriting US Announces Senior Appointment to Lead New Specialty Casualty Division
Leading independent specialty Managing General Agent, Nexus Underwriting (“Nexus”), announced today the appointment of Christof Bentele as President of their new Specialty Casualty business. Christof is a global market leader and has run specialty casualty teams at Aon, JLT group and, most recently, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty where he was a director within the Alternative Risk business.
ffnews.com
GoCardless launches Protect+ to help businesses fight fraud and retain revenue
GoCardless, a global leader in bank payment solutions, has launched Protect+, an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that detects fraudulent activity and protects merchants from potential losses through enhanced payer verification, 24/7 fraud monitoring and chargeback challenges. With Protect+, merchants will be able to improve their overall percentage of successful payments, significantly reduce the costs associated with managing payer fraud and protect both their revenue and reputation.
thebiochronicle.com
What’s Better? Creating Your Own Healthcare Platform Or Registering Yourself On A Marketplace.
Health Marketplaces are the most common business model for changing the healthcare landscape. They are generally utilized by patients or individuals to improve their access to information about treatments, services, and products for chronic conditions as well as to purchase them. Health marketplaces vary in size, but each one must comply with certain requirements set forth by local governments and organizations such as the European Commission and World Trade Organization (WTO).
getnews.info
Business Expert Provides the Ultimate Guide to Making Profitable Business Exits and Securing Generational Wealth
Business owners won’t want to miss the latest episode of Small Business 21st Century: Build Your Difference, as viewers take a deep dive into how to successfully optimize profits when transitioning out t business. In this informative episode, host Pierre Walters sits down with small business expert and CEO, David Walters.
marketplace.org
US may expand restrictions on Chinese access to American tech exports
The U.S. government is considering restrictions that would block China — Chinese companies as well as the Chinese government — from accessing U.S.-produced emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence software, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. significantly expanded its efforts to block China from accessing U.S. semiconductor technology, by setting up rules to curb exports from U.S. and foreign tech firms.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Many Health Insurance Companies Are Being Overcharged for Some Radiology Services
Patients and providers are having to pay more toward their health plans due to these common radiology services charging more than needed. Health insurance companies are overpaying for some common radiology services, leading to higher costs for patients and providers, according information shared from a study by Michigan State University (MSU).
