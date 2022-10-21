Read full article on original website
Related
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
Students at Prince Elementary learn about financial literacy and career choices
The Junior Achievement of Arizona partners with schools across the state in an effort to help them build financial literacy skills and broaden their horizons when it comes to career choices.
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Many Health Insurance Companies Are Being Overcharged for Some Radiology Services
Patients and providers are having to pay more toward their health plans due to these common radiology services charging more than needed. Health insurance companies are overpaying for some common radiology services, leading to higher costs for patients and providers, according information shared from a study by Michigan State University (MSU).
allnurses.com
The Rise of the Healthcare Influencer and Nurse Entrepreneurship
Specializes in Med-Surg, Geriatrics, Palliative care, Case Mgmt. Has 22 years experience. No longer is facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok merely about keeping in contact and learning how to make viral recipes (looking at you yummy Tik Tok feta pasta.) Social media platforms have launched the online careers and rise of doctors and nurses who have branched out as influencers in their specialties or have started business ventures from their expertise.
Comments / 0