New York City, NY

WETM 18 News

NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC to Receive $12.7 M in Federal Funds to Expand Childcare Programs

Nearly $30 million ($29.5 million) in federal funding has been to help increase capacity at 418 existing state-licensed, registered, or permitted childcare programs located in underserved areas of New York State. The funding includes $1.9 million for 17 awardees in Long Island and $12.7 million for 170 awardees in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waer.org

SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022

For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
recordpatriot.com

Japan's Mitsui Fudosan unveils NYC skyscraper

NEW YORK -- Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan this week showed media around 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story skyscraper that is part of a major redevelopment project in New York. The construction of the building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district was completed earlier this month. The 300-meter-tall tower has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

8.7% Social Security COLA increase could adversely impact some homeowners, NYC officials say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An expected boon for senior citizens could come as a burden for some in the city, according to city officials. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers could be made ineligible for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption on their property taxes next year, because of the 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) on their Social Security benefit, according to a city Department of Finance (DOF) spokesman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

CAMBA Provides Update on Bedford Park Housing Development

Brooklyn-based nonprofit, CAMBA Housing Ventures (CHV), provided an update on the status of its 323-unit housing development, located on 202nd and 203rd Streets in Bedford Park, during the October meeting of Bronx Community Board 7’s (CB7) Housing, Land Use & Economic Development committee. Construction of the project is 70...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

The Rise of Beverly Tatham: From Brownsville to Civil Court Judge Candidate

Beverly S. Tatham is a Jamaican American woman, who grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn. She has worked her way to a successful career as an attorney, and now has her eyes set on becoming a Civil Court Judge in the 7th Municipal District. She is on the General Election ballot on November 8, 2022. The 7th Municipal District includes the neighborhood where Tatham grew up in Brownsville, as well as East New York, and some parts of Cypress Hills and Bushwick.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 25-79 31st Street in Astoria, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 25-79 31st Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by JLS Designs, the structure yields 23 residences and 12 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
QUEENS, NY
WIBX 950

The Shocking Number of New Yorkers Without a Driver’s License

How old were you when you received your driver's license? Do you even have one? You may be surprised to know how many fellow New Yorkers can't legally drive a vehicle. Getting in your car and heading out on the open road is one of the greatest freedoms that someone could experience. When most people are 15 or 16 years of age, they start taking a driving course and get behind the wheel with an experienced driver in preparation of obtaining their license. It's a great feeling of independence. That's probably why senior citizens don't like giving them up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

