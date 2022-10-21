Read full article on original website
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
The Jewish Press
NYC to Receive $12.7 M in Federal Funds to Expand Childcare Programs
Nearly $30 million ($29.5 million) in federal funding has been to help increase capacity at 418 existing state-licensed, registered, or permitted childcare programs located in underserved areas of New York State. The funding includes $1.9 million for 17 awardees in Long Island and $12.7 million for 170 awardees in New...
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
The Jewish Press
4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022
For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
recordpatriot.com
Japan's Mitsui Fudosan unveils NYC skyscraper
NEW YORK -- Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan this week showed media around 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story skyscraper that is part of a major redevelopment project in New York. The construction of the building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district was completed earlier this month. The 300-meter-tall tower has...
8.7% Social Security COLA increase could adversely impact some homeowners, NYC officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An expected boon for senior citizens could come as a burden for some in the city, according to city officials. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers could be made ineligible for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption on their property taxes next year, because of the 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) on their Social Security benefit, according to a city Department of Finance (DOF) spokesman.
norwoodnews.org
CAMBA Provides Update on Bedford Park Housing Development
Brooklyn-based nonprofit, CAMBA Housing Ventures (CHV), provided an update on the status of its 323-unit housing development, located on 202nd and 203rd Streets in Bedford Park, during the October meeting of Bronx Community Board 7’s (CB7) Housing, Land Use & Economic Development committee. Construction of the project is 70...
Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
eastnewyork.com
The Rise of Beverly Tatham: From Brownsville to Civil Court Judge Candidate
Beverly S. Tatham is a Jamaican American woman, who grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn. She has worked her way to a successful career as an attorney, and now has her eyes set on becoming a Civil Court Judge in the 7th Municipal District. She is on the General Election ballot on November 8, 2022. The 7th Municipal District includes the neighborhood where Tatham grew up in Brownsville, as well as East New York, and some parts of Cypress Hills and Bushwick.
Mayor announces expansion to city’s violence intervention employment program
Mayor Eric Adams has announced an expansion to the city’s violence intervention employment program.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 51 apartments in Central Harlem near the Apollo Theater
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 51 newly constructed apartments at 224 West 124th Street Apartments in Central Harlem. Rents start at $2,150 for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $73,715 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments...
Rikers inmate dies by suicide, 17th death and 6th suicide this year: report
A 28-year-old man imprisoned at Rikers Island died early Saturday morning, according to the Department of Correction. The DOC said Erick Tavira’s cause of death is under investigation by the New York City Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 25-79 31st Street in Astoria, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 25-79 31st Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by JLS Designs, the structure yields 23 residences and 12 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
brickunderground.com
I'm moving out and my landlord asked me to sign a release form. What's the deal?
I’m moving out of my apartment and the management company asked me to sign a release form. It states that I agree to move out on time and once my security deposit is returned, I waive my right to file any claims against the management company. Is it ok to sign this?
WATCH: NYC Mayor Eric Adams denies claim Democrats have gotten 'too woke'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams shrugged off claims that the Democratic Party has grown “too woke" — insisting instead the loud voices of a select few often appear to drown out the party's pragmatists.
NYC public school students will get Diwali off starting 2023 school year
Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant holidays in India that traditionally spans five days. The holiday signifies the triumph of light over dark and the return of Lord Rama after he defeated the demon King Ravana.
fox5ny.com
Family of man pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks slams Mayor Adams' safety plan
NEW YORK - The mother of a man who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday is demanding more from the city. Audrey Martin, the mother of shoving victim David Martin, says the new plan unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul won’t make the subways safer.
fox5ny.com
Exclusive: Subway attack victim credits Gwen Stefani for survival
NEW YORK - Crime and violence in New York City's subways has been a growing problem in 2022, leaving behind a trail of victims, some of whose lives have been forever changed. FOX 5 NY spoke to one of those victims. She is a 22-year-old woman from Brooklyn we are not naming.
The Shocking Number of New Yorkers Without a Driver’s License
How old were you when you received your driver's license? Do you even have one? You may be surprised to know how many fellow New Yorkers can't legally drive a vehicle. Getting in your car and heading out on the open road is one of the greatest freedoms that someone could experience. When most people are 15 or 16 years of age, they start taking a driving course and get behind the wheel with an experienced driver in preparation of obtaining their license. It's a great feeling of independence. That's probably why senior citizens don't like giving them up.
