Community Engagement Meeting

Glendale City Hall | Council Chambers | October 26, 2022 | 6:00 PM

Holly Street Studio is holding a community engagement meeting on October 26 for Glendale’s Downtown Campus Reinvestment Project. The community is encouraged to attend this interactive meeting to learn about the project and participate in an interactive dialogue.

Holly Street Studio will be using a smartphone technology platform to capture input and engage with those in attendance as well as those watching remotely. Attendees will also be able to submit written comments at the meeting.

Virtual options! Unable to attend in person? View the meeting live on Glendale 11 as well as on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

Additionally, the community can find information about the project, follow project updates and provide comments by visiting www.glendaleaz.com/dcrp.