Read full article on original website
Related
MedCity News
Competing in the age of telemedicine
It is no secret that telemedicine usage has skyrocketed since the onset of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, primarily due to convenience, access, and waivers on Medicare limitations. Now, if the signals cast by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ proposed 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) rule come true, the waivers will carry into 2023. This extension offers hospitals and health systems a small window of opportunity to establish a well-rounded and far-reaching strategic plan that incorporates telemedicine. One that will bring efficiency to their organizations, defend against emerging competition from pure-play telemedicine providers, and ensure their place in providing all elements of care to the populations they serve.
nextbigfuture.com
Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Was a Pesticide’s Manufacturer Aware of Its Connection to Parkinson’s?
The last few decades have abounded with stories of large corporations releasing products that caused harm — some through addiction, and others through debilitating physical conditions. What makes many of these cases far worse is learning that a company knew that they were causing harm but took no action to stop it. This can involve everything from the effects of pollution to the opioid epidemic. And the latest instance of it might come from the world of pesticides.
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dog Prescription Drugs Market Trade Analysis, And Forecast Assessment Till 2030| Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, MSD Animal Health
Understand How Covid-19,Global Economic Recession And Inflation Impact On Dog Prescription Drugs Market. The Global Dog Prescription Drugs Market Study Provides Precise And High-Quality Industry Size Data, Together With Revenue, Demand Projections And Business Geographic Landscape. Especially, It Provides The Cagr Status, Gross Margin, And Overall Growth Prospects Of The Top Key Players To Support Business Progress.
seafoodsource.com
Researchers developing test to detect salmon diseases with single blood sample
A new project given funding from the United Kingdom Innovation Fund (SIF) is developing a non-lethal immunology tool that will look to monitor aspects of Atlantic salmon health from a single blood sample. During the five month-feasibility project, a research consortium will investigate immunological biomarkers for pancreas disease, complex gill...
MedCity News
3 main challenges that rural health systems face, per Dartmouth Health’s CEO
Rural health systems are met with certain obstacles that their suburban and urban counterparts evade, said Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health’s president and CEO, during a recent interview after her panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. Dartmouth is the most rural academic medical center in...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Surgeon general: Workplaces can be ‘engines for mental health and well-being’
Employers need to take steps to protect the mental health and well-being of their employees, according to the 30-page Surgeon General’s Framework for Workplace Mental Health and Well-Being released Thursday. “As we recover from the worst of the pandemic, we have an opportunity and the power to make workplaces...
The Future of Telemedicine in the Health Care Industry
Telemedicine is the broader definition of a practice that allows medical clinicians to provide health-related support to their clients using audio and video technology. We also use telehealth and virtual care to discuss non-clinical services offered in this space. Telemedicine is revolutionizing healthcare delivery in the United States and many...
Comments / 0