Read full article on original website
Related
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mastercard Foundation pledges $364 million for Indigenous youth
The Mastercard Foundation has announced that it will invest C$500 million ($364 million) in its EleV Program with the goal of providing 100,000 Indigenous youth across Canada with higher education and career opportunities. The EleV Program partners with Indigenous-led organizations and higher education institutions to support and enable young people...
Healthcare Providers Face Unintended Consequences of Pre-Care Estimates
The frustrating fact is that healthcare often comes with high out of pocket costs even for the insured, and millions are simply unable to cover those costs. It often leads to people foregoing care now that could head off more serious — and costly — health problems down the road.
lifetrixcorner.com
How to Best Manage At-Home Healthcare Services
Considering the high cost of healthcare, many people are looking for ways to manage at-home healthcare services. A recent study shows home care is often more affordable than nursing home care. And, with technological advances, it’s easier than ever to receive quality care from the comfort of your home. Here are a few tips on how to best manage at-home healthcare services.
allnurses.com
The Rise of the Healthcare Influencer and Nurse Entrepreneurship
Specializes in Med-Surg, Geriatrics, Palliative care, Case Mgmt. Has 22 years experience. No longer is facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok merely about keeping in contact and learning how to make viral recipes (looking at you yummy Tik Tok feta pasta.) Social media platforms have launched the online careers and rise of doctors and nurses who have branched out as influencers in their specialties or have started business ventures from their expertise.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Digitally transforming senior housing to meet the coming older adult population boom
As the senior living industry prepares for the incoming surge of older adults caused by the aging US population, the most successful providers will be those that undergo a complete digital transformation. COVID-19 was a wake-up call that the industry no longer can stand by and forego the improvements and opportunities that technology offers.
Comments / 0