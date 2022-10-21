ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Psychiatric Times

Alternative Approaches to Mental Health and Wellbeing

Here’s how complementary and alternative medicine modalities can help patients with a variety of mental health problems. “Psychiatry, as conventionally practiced, is being influenced by increasing openness to non-Western healing traditions in the context of accumulating research evidence for select complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) modalities and growing demands for more personalized care.”
Benzinga

Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
The Hill

WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace

According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
Scary Mommy

Kids Are Struggling With Their Mental Health — A Pediatric Emergency Physician Weighs In On How Parents Can Help

If there’s ever been a time when parents were concerned about their kids’ mental health, it’s now. The pandemic fundamentally changed childhood for so many of our children, and parents have witnessed rising levels of anxiety, fear, and sadness in their children. It can be scary to think about your child dealing with the stress of mental health disorders, but luckily, there are professionals available to light the way and help concerned parents take action to support their children’s mental and emotional health.
Fatherly

The Difference Between Signs Of Developmental Delay Vs. Autism

Parents looking out for early signs of autism and developmental delays should understand that their anxiety is normal and good. In fact, without parental worry, symptoms connected to conditions such as autism might be missed, meaning lost chances for early intervention. But sometimes parents can also become hyper-focused on early signs of autism. Too much vigilance, mixed with a loose understanding of autism diagnoses, can cause some parents to mistake the difference between autism and developmental delay.
Harvard Health

Alzheimer’s disease causes, treatments examined at JBL Symposium

October 20, 2022 – Alzheimer’s disease is one of the world’s largest public health problems, affecting an estimated 55 million people worldwide. Yet for decades, doctors and scientists have struggled to understand the degenerative brain disease and develop effective treatments. At the 25th annual John B. Little...
hcplive.com

Older Individuals with Hyperopia More Likely to Develop Incident Depression

Genetic factors previously known to predispose people to hyperopia were not risk factors for clinically significant depression in the study. Hyperopia was significantly associated with an increased risk of incident clinically significant depression (CSD) in middle-aged and older people, particularly in those without optical correction. Despite this, the findings were...
infomeddnews.com

What is Gender Therapy and Where to Find Help?

If you’re feeling uncomfortable with the body you were born in or you’re questioning whether or not you’re transgender it can be difficult to ask for help. You might not know where to go or feel left out by the current medical system. In this case, a gender therapist can help. Gender therapy can help to explore gender and is a safe space to express feelings without being judged. Read on to find out what Gender Therapy is and where to go to get help.
scitechdaily.com

Happier and Improved Cognition: Study Finds New Benefits of Regular Activity Routines

A study finds that older adults with regular activity routines perform better on cognitive tests and are typically happier. According to a recent study performed by University of Pittsburgh researchers, older adults who regularly get up early and stay active throughout the day are happier and score better on cognitive tests than those with inconsistent activity habits.
2minutemedicine.com

Auricular acupressure may improve sleep quality in elderly populations

1. In this randomized, single-blinded, pretest-posttest study, auricular acupressure provided improved sleep quality and objective polysomnography measures amongst elderly people with osteoarthritis who live in nursing homes, compared to placebo. 2. Additionally, auricular acupressure intervention reduced pain symptoms and objectively increased melatonin levels in the elderly cohort. Evidence Rating Level:...
calmsage.com

Common Misconceptions About Mental Health

Mental health illnesses have always been hushed out. Only recently have we started accepting and talking about mental health. Even when mental health awareness is on the rise, there are millions who blindly believe in some misconceptions about mental health. Mental well-being and mental illnesses have been in the shadows...

