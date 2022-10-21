ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
The Exercise That Prolongs Life

In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
What Is the Diverticulitis Diet, and Do You Need to Follow It?

Being diagnosed with an inflammatory digestive condition like diverticulitis can raise a lot of questions, including whether you should be on a special diverticulitis diet. While your doctor will likely go over treatment options with you, including what diet you should be on, you may still have questions. Here’s what you need to know about going on a diverticulitis diet, and how it can help.
Expert Nutritionist Shares Advice on How to Manage Menopause Through Your Diet

Nutritionist Rachel Graham offers her advice on how to naturally manage symptoms of menopause through diet and nutrition. As women, we are aware that the transition to menopause can be bumpy, and many women are quite rightly focused on the more overwhelming symptoms, such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, anxiety, and problems with memory and concentration.
Ranking new prescription medications for weight loss

Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
BEST EXERCISES TO FIGHT TYPE 2 DIABETES

Weightlifting and other forms of strength training promote the growth of muscle mass. This muscular growth helps with weight management as it increases the number of calories you burn each day as your workout routine progresses. Strength training can also help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping Type 2 diabetes well under control. Strength training also promotes a better physical response to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar, helps you to lose weight and lowers your risk of heart disease.
Personal Training for Diabetics: Get the Right Personal Trainer for Diabetes

You or your loved one may be a diabetic. You heard that exercise is good for managing blood sugar levels, but either you have no idea what to do, or you have a rough idea, but you have a hard time sticking to a regular exercise routine. Maybe your doctor or a family member even recommended personal training, but how do you choose a personal trainer? After all, personal trainers are a dime a dozen, so how do you know you’re getting one that’s right for you? Personal training for diabetics is different than personal training for weight loss, which is different than personal training for high blood pressure, etc.
The Importance of Mindfulness, Meditation, and Fitness

Lee Hawker-Lecesne MBPsS, lead therapist and addiction counsellor at The Cabin looks at how as a nation, we are witnessing an exponential growth of mental health problems and how to challenge anxiety, depression, and obesity through mindfulness, meditation, and mental and physical fitness. Physical activity and your mental health. Lifestyle...
New Pill Replicates Exercise and Strengthens Muscle

A drug has been identified by researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) that replicates the benefits of exercise on mice’s bones and muscles. You can look and feel better by keeping up a regular exercise schedule, but did you know that exercise also supports bone and muscle health? Locomotor fragility, which affects people who are unable to exercise, causes the muscles and bones to deteriorate. Recently, Japanese researchers discovered a new drug that, by producing effects comparable to those of exercise, may help treat locomotor frailty.
Yogi Carrie Owerko: PLAY Your Way to Fitness

5 yoga poses for women to practice with a prolapsed uterus?. We want our pelvic floor musculature, like our “core” musculature, to work reflexively. Learn to be able to relax as well as contract, and to do with the appropriate amount of force without conscious effort on our part. We need our attention to be focused on what is happening in the environment when we are out and moving about, not thinking about engaging certain muscles as we quickly cross the street in traffic. The way we breathe, process stress, and move are all factors that a good physio would hopefully address. And everyone is different, so they might approach each case a little differently. What starts as a deliberate conscious effort might become less effortful and more integrated over time. But as with everything, it is a process!

