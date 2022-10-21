The U.S. congresswoman toured the Beaverton school with Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the federal arts agency.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici visited Beaverton's Arts & Communication Magnet Academy, where it all begins for some local artists, as part of a tour of local art programs Wednesday, Oct. 19. "We started with the youth, started with students who go into making community artists and a creative community," Bonamici said Thursday, Oct. 20. The stop was part of a two-day tour with Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. A longtime supporter of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and...

