Psych Centra
Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking
Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
Medical News Today
Why do we procrastinate? Experts explain the science
At some point in their lives. Whether it relates to paying a bill, making a doctor’s appointment, completing a school project, or meeting a work deadline, it is sometimes easier to put off important tasks we may not fully enjoy and would rather accomplish some other time. While for...
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
Health department medical detectives find 84% of U.S. maternal deaths are preventable
For several weeks a year, the work of nurse-midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is really detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators with the North Carolina public health department scour the hospital records and coroner reports of new moms who died after giving birth. These maternal mortality review committees...
MedicalXpress
Systemic racism plays role in much higher maternal mortality rate among Black women
Black women have a 53% increased risk of dying in the hospital during childbirth, no matter their income level, type of insurance or other social determinants of health, suggesting systemic racism seriously impacts maternal health, according to an 11-year analysis of more than 9 million deliveries in U.S. hospitals being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting.
earth.com
Scientists raise alarm about long Covid prevalence
According to a recent comprehensive study led by University of Glasgow based on the experiences of nearly 100,000 participants, many people do not fully recover months after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 – a debilitating condition known as “long Covid.” The experts found that between six and 18 months after infection, one in 20 people had not fully recovered, and a staggering 42 percent of the participants reported only partial recovery. However, people with asymptomatic infections, as well as vaccinated individuals, appear to suffer less long-term effects.
physiciansweekly.com
Productivity a Leading Indirect Cost for Patients With Migraine
Contributor: Wayne N. Burton, MD, FACOEM, FACP, and David Hines. A study on the indirect costs of migraine in a large school district shows that the greatest costs are associated with absenteeism and productivity. “We know from real-world experience that migraine impacts productivity,” David Hines notes. “People cannot work when...
MedCity News
Chronic loneliness is killing people: The solution is personal
Loneliness is more than a state of being. It can make the difference between health and sickness, even between life and death. Among people aged 60 and older who regularly feel alone — what I would call the condition of “chronic loneliness” — 45 percent have an increased risk of dying sooner than their socially-connected peers. Just this month, the American Heart Association highlighted the risks between cardiovascular disease and loneliness and social isolation. And a new study from the University of Michigan linked the length of loneliness to accelerated memory decline.
WHO warns world to get active — or risk developing serious illness
United Nations - The World Health Organization published a 132-page report that found 500 million people will develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other diseases if they don't increase their physical activity. The Global Status Report on Physical Activity 2022 warned that if the 194 countries surveyed do not take urgent action, the cost of illnesses will total U.S. $27 billion a year between 2020 and 2030."We need more countries to scale up implementation of policies to support people to be more active through walking, cycling, sport, and other physical activity," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the...
scitechdaily.com
Happier and Improved Cognition: Study Finds New Benefits of Regular Activity Routines
A study finds that older adults with regular activity routines perform better on cognitive tests and are typically happier. According to a recent study performed by University of Pittsburgh researchers, older adults who regularly get up early and stay active throughout the day are happier and score better on cognitive tests than those with inconsistent activity habits.
ajmc.com
Environment Influences Exercise Capacity of Patients With COPD, Study Says
The researchers said their findings lend support to the idea that urban and transportation planning policies should take into account the needs of patients with chronic disease. The physical activity and exercise capacity of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) appear to be related to population density, pedestrian street...
