New Haven, CT

nextbigfuture.com

Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction

Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
foodsafetynews.com

Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda

Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
alpenhornnews.com

APAC, Europe, America region to generate massive revenues for Digital Government Service market by 2026

The research study on the Digital Government Service market elaborates on growth catalysts, opportunities, and other critical factors that affect the industry's growth trajectory over the years 2021–2026. Additionally, it informs readers of present and forthcoming difficulties that might seriously impair the industry's profitability graph during the projected period and offers specific solutions to lessen the effects.
Vox

The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.

America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
WebMD

Gas Stoves Can Emit High Levels of Cancer-Causing Benzene: Study

Oct. 21, 2022 – A new study from California showed that some household gas stoves leak dangerous air pollutants such as benzene, which is linked to cancer. Gas stoves can leak even when they are turned off, said Eric Lebel, PhD, the lead study author. Pollutants in the natural gas then infiltrate the home and are most dangerous in small, poorly ventilated kitchens.
InsideHook

Was a Pesticide’s Manufacturer Aware of Its Connection to Parkinson’s?

The last few decades have abounded with stories of large corporations releasing products that caused harm — some through addiction, and others through debilitating physical conditions. What makes many of these cases far worse is learning that a company knew that they were causing harm but took no action to stop it. This can involve everything from the effects of pollution to the opioid epidemic. And the latest instance of it might come from the world of pesticides.
cdrecycler.com

Sanexen honored for fines management technology

Sanexen Environmental Services Inc., Brossard, Quebec, a subsidiary of Logistec Corp., has been awarded the 2022 Circular Initiatives Award in the medium to large corporation category by the organization Québec Circulaire. Sanexen’s team of experts transforms renovation and construction and demolition (C&D) fines into value-added products. “The transition...
BioMed Central

Ecological drivers of dog heartworm transmission in California

Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 388 (2022) Cite this article. Effectively controlling heartworm disease—a major parasitic disease threatening animal health in the US and globally—requires understanding the local ecology of mosquito vectors involved in transmission. However, the key vector species in a given region are often unknown and challenging to identify. Here we investigate (i) the key vector species associated with transmission of the parasite, Dirofilaria immitis, in California and (ii) the climate and land cover drivers of vector presence.
TechCrunch

GlobalFair secures new cash to simplify procuring construction materials

The construction materials market is fragmented, according to GlobalFair CEO Shaily Garg, because it involves layers of both supply chain and logistics complexities. In a 2021 survey for the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo, the vast majority of builders said that the time it takes to obtain materials — and the cost of materials — continue to be the top issues they face.

