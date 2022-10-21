Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Related
nextbigfuture.com
Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
MedCity News
3 main challenges that rural health systems face, per Dartmouth Health’s CEO
Rural health systems are met with certain obstacles that their suburban and urban counterparts evade, said Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health’s president and CEO, during a recent interview after her panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. Dartmouth is the most rural academic medical center in...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Gas stoves can leak chemicals linked to cancer, mounting evidence shows
Natural gas stoves and ovens can leak harmful chemicals inside homes even when they're not in use. About 47 million U.S. households use such appliances, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. A study published Thursday in the journal Environmental Science and Technology found at least 12 hazardous air pollutants...
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
China's economy grew faster than expected over the September quarter but was well short of the official target as the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus.
On China's internet, only plaudits for the party and Xi
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - While financial markets judged the outcome of China's Communist Party Congress harshly on Monday, on China's internet the only permitted response has been full-throated support.
U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Multiple Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected.
In the event of noncompliance, the U.S. Department of Labor’s new report on the perennial chain is expected by analysts to prove troublesome for the company in the weeks and months ahead.
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Turning alcohol into jet fuel might be the way forward for making travel by air more sustainable and kinder for the planet.
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
alpenhornnews.com
APAC, Europe, America region to generate massive revenues for Digital Government Service market by 2026
The research study on the Digital Government Service market elaborates on growth catalysts, opportunities, and other critical factors that affect the industry's growth trajectory over the years 2021–2026. Additionally, it informs readers of present and forthcoming difficulties that might seriously impair the industry's profitability graph during the projected period and offers specific solutions to lessen the effects.
Vox
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
WebMD
Gas Stoves Can Emit High Levels of Cancer-Causing Benzene: Study
Oct. 21, 2022 – A new study from California showed that some household gas stoves leak dangerous air pollutants such as benzene, which is linked to cancer. Gas stoves can leak even when they are turned off, said Eric Lebel, PhD, the lead study author. Pollutants in the natural gas then infiltrate the home and are most dangerous in small, poorly ventilated kitchens.
Was a Pesticide’s Manufacturer Aware of Its Connection to Parkinson’s?
The last few decades have abounded with stories of large corporations releasing products that caused harm — some through addiction, and others through debilitating physical conditions. What makes many of these cases far worse is learning that a company knew that they were causing harm but took no action to stop it. This can involve everything from the effects of pollution to the opioid epidemic. And the latest instance of it might come from the world of pesticides.
alpenhornnews.com
Real User Monitoring Market 2021-2026 Detailed Analysis and Growth Strategies, Regional and Recent Scenario Analysis
The Real User Monitoring market research focuses on the main economic changes anticipated between 2021 and 2026. The study places a lot of emphasis on elements that could influence how the sector performs, such as growth boosters, obstacles, and other potential prospects. The study offers guidance to potential investors on...
Carbon dioxide can revolutionize rooftop farming, here is the proof
A new way to boost the growth of plants in rooftop farms.
cdrecycler.com
Sanexen honored for fines management technology
Sanexen Environmental Services Inc., Brossard, Quebec, a subsidiary of Logistec Corp., has been awarded the 2022 Circular Initiatives Award in the medium to large corporation category by the organization Québec Circulaire. Sanexen’s team of experts transforms renovation and construction and demolition (C&D) fines into value-added products. “The transition...
BioMed Central
Ecological drivers of dog heartworm transmission in California
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 388 (2022) Cite this article. Effectively controlling heartworm disease—a major parasitic disease threatening animal health in the US and globally—requires understanding the local ecology of mosquito vectors involved in transmission. However, the key vector species in a given region are often unknown and challenging to identify. Here we investigate (i) the key vector species associated with transmission of the parasite, Dirofilaria immitis, in California and (ii) the climate and land cover drivers of vector presence.
TechCrunch
GlobalFair secures new cash to simplify procuring construction materials
The construction materials market is fragmented, according to GlobalFair CEO Shaily Garg, because it involves layers of both supply chain and logistics complexities. In a 2021 survey for the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo, the vast majority of builders said that the time it takes to obtain materials — and the cost of materials — continue to be the top issues they face.
Comments / 0