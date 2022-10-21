Read full article on original website
Poets and Quants
Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Mamta Kumari, IIM Bangalore
Fun Fact About Yourself: I am an avid trekker and have completed many treks till date. Toughest trek I summitted was Stok Kangri, which stands at an elevation of 20,100 feet. Undergraduate School and Major: BIT Sindri, Mechanical Engineering. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Steel Authority of India Limited,...
MedCity News
3 main challenges that rural health systems face, per Dartmouth Health’s CEO
Rural health systems are met with certain obstacles that their suburban and urban counterparts evade, said Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health’s president and CEO, during a recent interview after her panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. Dartmouth is the most rural academic medical center in...
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
Vox
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
geteducated.com
Online Chemical Engineering Master’s Degree Programs
Statistics show that average chemical engineers earn a lucrative six-figure salary. And that’s just with an undergraduate degree! An online chemical engineering master’s can unlock even better positions with higher pay and rewarding outcomes. Engineers with advanced technical knowledge in chemical engineering also have better job prospects—for example, engineering management, community college instruction, and chief engineering officer.
Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC Partner to Improve Textile-Chemical Management
Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) have discovered the power of three in their shared quest to promote the use of environmentally safe chemicals in global textile and apparel production. Higg, a three-year-old public-benefit corporation and sustainability insights platform that helps companies measure their environmental, sustainability and governance success, announced this week that it is partnering with Bluesign and ZDHC, two leaders in sustainable chemical management. The partnerships will further expand the available data on Higg’s platform. This additional information will help textile manufacturers improve chemical management, reduce the risk of water toxicity, better analyze and address human...
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Country’s largest nurses union gets even larger with new affiliate
National Nurses United, the largest union and professional association of registered nurses in the United States, became even larger last week with the announcement that the New York State Nurses Association was becoming an affiliate. The merger, the organizations said in a joint statement, is meant to “mutually grow and...
divenewswire.com
Fourth Element Announces MULTIPLE North American Job Opportunities
Fourth Element is looking for three people to join the US based team of one of the most exciting brands in Diving. Hours vary based on time zone ideally between 9 and 5 EST Monday – Friday. This role will involve working with and supporting the North American Sales...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Meeker retiring after ‘a lifetime’ in animal agriculture
After “a lifetime” in the animal agriculture industry, and more than 18 years at the North American Renderers Association (formerly National Renderers Association), Dr. David L. Meeker, Ph.D., M.B.A., NARA’s senior vice president, and director of research for the Fats and Research Foundation, is retiring at the end of the year.
