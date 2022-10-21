ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Poets and Quants

Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Mamta Kumari, IIM Bangalore

Fun Fact About Yourself: I am an avid trekker and have completed many treks till date. Toughest trek I summitted was Stok Kangri, which stands at an elevation of 20,100 feet. Undergraduate School and Major: BIT Sindri, Mechanical Engineering. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Steel Authority of India Limited,...
foodsafetynews.com

Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda

Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
Vox

The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.

America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
geteducated.com

Online Chemical Engineering Master’s Degree Programs

Statistics show that average chemical engineers earn a lucrative six-figure salary. And that’s just with an undergraduate degree! An online chemical engineering master’s can unlock even better positions with higher pay and rewarding outcomes. Engineers with advanced technical knowledge in chemical engineering also have better job prospects—for example, engineering management, community college instruction, and chief engineering officer.
Sourcing Journal

Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC Partner to Improve Textile-Chemical Management

Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) have discovered the power of three in their shared quest to promote the use of environmentally safe chemicals in global textile and apparel production. Higg, a three-year-old public-benefit corporation and sustainability insights platform that helps companies measure their environmental, sustainability and governance success, announced this week that it is partnering with Bluesign and ZDHC, two leaders in sustainable chemical management. The partnerships will further expand the available data on Higg’s platform. This additional information will help textile manufacturers improve chemical management, reduce the risk of water toxicity, better analyze and address human...
insightscare.com

Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People

The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Country’s largest nurses union gets even larger with new affiliate

National Nurses United, the largest union and professional association of registered nurses in the United States, became even larger last week with the announcement that the New York State Nurses Association was becoming an affiliate. The merger, the organizations said in a joint statement, is meant to “mutually grow and...
nationalhogfarmer.com

Meeker retiring after ‘a lifetime’ in animal agriculture

After “a lifetime” in the animal agriculture industry, and more than 18 years at the North American Renderers Association (formerly National Renderers Association), Dr. David L. Meeker, Ph.D., M.B.A., NARA’s senior vice president, and director of research for the Fats and Research Foundation, is retiring at the end of the year.

