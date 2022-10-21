Read full article on original website
ADDitude
Live Webinar on November 30: Genes and the Environment: How Biology and Exposures Contribute to ADHD in Children
Register to reserve your spot for this free webinar and webinar replay ►. Not available November 30? Don’t worry. Register now and we’ll send you the replay link to watch at your convenience. ADHD may be hereditary, but emerging research suggests environmental factors and experiences can affect a...
psychologytoday.com
AI Detects Cognitive Distortions in Text Messages
Artificial intelligence (AI) is now able to detect cognitive distortions from text messages. A new study published in Psychiatric Services, an American Psychiatric Association peer-reviewed journal, shows how AI natural language processing (NLP) can detect cognitive disorders in texts as effectively as human clinicians. “Recent advancements in mobile phone–based mental...
physiciansweekly.com
Productivity a Leading Indirect Cost for Patients With Migraine
Contributor: Wayne N. Burton, MD, FACOEM, FACP, and David Hines. A study on the indirect costs of migraine in a large school district shows that the greatest costs are associated with absenteeism and productivity. “We know from real-world experience that migraine impacts productivity,” David Hines notes. “People cannot work when...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Could Change Our Understanding of Autism
Research on identifying facial emotional expressions may alter how we see autism. There is a widespread belief that autistic people are poor at recognizing the emotions of others and have little insight into how effectively they do so. However, a recent Australian study has demonstrated that individuals with autism are...
labroots.com
The Neurobiology of Impulsivity in Children
McGill University researchers have developed a genetically based score to identify young children who are at risk of impulsive behavior. The researchers investigated the association between an expression-based polygenic score (ePRS) based on corticolimbic-specific DCC gene co-expression networks and impulsivity-related phenotypes. The study published in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrated a connection between lower ePRS scores and higher measurements of impulsive choice in children. The researchers confirmed that the corticolimbic DCC-ePRS can serve as a novel type of marker for impulsivity-related phenotypes. Mental health disorders such as depression and substance abuse that commonly manifest in adolescence abuse have been linked to impulsivity, so this study has implications for designing effective pediatric and adolescent therapeutic interventions.
Psychiatric Times
Alternative Approaches to Mental Health and Wellbeing
Here’s how complementary and alternative medicine modalities can help patients with a variety of mental health problems. “Psychiatry, as conventionally practiced, is being influenced by increasing openness to non-Western healing traditions in the context of accumulating research evidence for select complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) modalities and growing demands for more personalized care.”
ajmc.com
Environment Influences Exercise Capacity of Patients With COPD, Study Says
The researchers said their findings lend support to the idea that urban and transportation planning policies should take into account the needs of patients with chronic disease. The physical activity and exercise capacity of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) appear to be related to population density, pedestrian street...
