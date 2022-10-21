Read full article on original website
Poets and Quants
Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Sipra Priyadarshinee, IIM Bangalore
“I am an energetic and driven individual who is always up for a challenge. I am a person with high EQ and have very strong beliefs and ethics system. I take solace in travelling and being amidst nature.”. Hometown: Cuttack, Odisha. Fun Fact About Yourself: I would rather not say...
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
MedCity News
3 main challenges that rural health systems face, per Dartmouth Health’s CEO
Rural health systems are met with certain obstacles that their suburban and urban counterparts evade, said Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health’s president and CEO, during a recent interview after her panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. Dartmouth is the most rural academic medical center in...
