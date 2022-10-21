Read full article on original website
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
Healthline
Acupuncture for COPD: Can It Be Helpful?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of respiratory conditions that include emphysema and chronic bronchitis. It can cause symptoms such as:. states that COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide. Currently, there’s no cure for COPD. Medications and complementary treatments such as acupuncture for COPD may...
MedicalXpress
Patients believe in psychotherapy more when practitioners demonstrate warmth and competence
Therapy is a collaborative process informed not just by a practitioner's expertise but also by the patient's expectations about that expertise and how likely they are to benefit from it. Research in Clinical Psychological Science suggests that therapists who demonstrate both warmth and competence can shape those expectations by inspiring more positive beliefs about the effectiveness of therapy.
physiciansweekly.com
Productivity a Leading Indirect Cost for Patients With Migraine
Contributor: Wayne N. Burton, MD, FACOEM, FACP, and David Hines. A study on the indirect costs of migraine in a large school district shows that the greatest costs are associated with absenteeism and productivity. “We know from real-world experience that migraine impacts productivity,” David Hines notes. “People cannot work when...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Could Change Our Understanding of Autism
Research on identifying facial emotional expressions may alter how we see autism. There is a widespread belief that autistic people are poor at recognizing the emotions of others and have little insight into how effectively they do so. However, a recent Australian study has demonstrated that individuals with autism are...
labroots.com
The Neurobiology of Impulsivity in Children
McGill University researchers have developed a genetically based score to identify young children who are at risk of impulsive behavior. The researchers investigated the association between an expression-based polygenic score (ePRS) based on corticolimbic-specific DCC gene co-expression networks and impulsivity-related phenotypes. The study published in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrated a connection between lower ePRS scores and higher measurements of impulsive choice in children. The researchers confirmed that the corticolimbic DCC-ePRS can serve as a novel type of marker for impulsivity-related phenotypes. Mental health disorders such as depression and substance abuse that commonly manifest in adolescence abuse have been linked to impulsivity, so this study has implications for designing effective pediatric and adolescent therapeutic interventions.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Developed a New Explanation for Consciousness
According to a new theory, choices are formed unconsciously and become conscious around half a second later. Consciousness is your awareness of yourself and your surroundings. This awareness is unique to you and subjective. A new theory of consciousness has been developed by a researcher at Boston University’s Chobanian &...
