Read full article on original website
Related
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
MedicalXpress
Electroshock therapy is more successful for treating depression than ketamine, says study
An analysis of six studies has found that electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is better at quickly relieving major depression than ketamine, a team of researchers reports in JAMA Psychiatry on October 19. Depression is a common illness affecting about 5% of adults worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Feeling...
Psychedelics For Alzheimer's And Stress-Induced Disorders Under Study At Columbia University
Silo Pharma Inc. SILO has agreed with Columbia University to an extension of the psychedelics biotech company's option to license certain treatments currently under development, including Alzheimer’s disease and stress-induced anxiety. The compounds being assessed in Columbia’s study, of which the first steps have shown positive results, are two...
Harvard Health
Alzheimer’s disease causes, treatments examined at JBL Symposium
October 20, 2022 – Alzheimer’s disease is one of the world’s largest public health problems, affecting an estimated 55 million people worldwide. Yet for decades, doctors and scientists have struggled to understand the degenerative brain disease and develop effective treatments. At the 25th annual John B. Little...
psychologytoday.com
How Placebo Treatments Work
Placebo effects are common in medicine, psychotherapy, and even many areas of daily life, but still widely misunderstood. Placebo effects arise from our brain's ability to make predictions about the future. The brain can induce neurotransmitter, hormone, and immune system changes to mimic the effects of treatments and medicines. In...
Healthline
Acupuncture for COPD: Can It Be Helpful?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of respiratory conditions that include emphysema and chronic bronchitis. It can cause symptoms such as:. states that COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide. Currently, there’s no cure for COPD. Medications and complementary treatments such as acupuncture for COPD may...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Could Change Our Understanding of Autism
Research on identifying facial emotional expressions may alter how we see autism. There is a widespread belief that autistic people are poor at recognizing the emotions of others and have little insight into how effectively they do so. However, a recent Australian study has demonstrated that individuals with autism are...
MedicalXpress
Patients believe in psychotherapy more when practitioners demonstrate warmth and competence
Therapy is a collaborative process informed not just by a practitioner's expertise but also by the patient's expectations about that expertise and how likely they are to benefit from it. Research in Clinical Psychological Science suggests that therapists who demonstrate both warmth and competence can shape those expectations by inspiring more positive beliefs about the effectiveness of therapy.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Developed a New Explanation for Consciousness
According to a new theory, choices are formed unconsciously and become conscious around half a second later. Consciousness is your awareness of yourself and your surroundings. This awareness is unique to you and subjective. A new theory of consciousness has been developed by a researcher at Boston University’s Chobanian &...
labroots.com
The Neurobiology of Impulsivity in Children
McGill University researchers have developed a genetically based score to identify young children who are at risk of impulsive behavior. The researchers investigated the association between an expression-based polygenic score (ePRS) based on corticolimbic-specific DCC gene co-expression networks and impulsivity-related phenotypes. The study published in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrated a connection between lower ePRS scores and higher measurements of impulsive choice in children. The researchers confirmed that the corticolimbic DCC-ePRS can serve as a novel type of marker for impulsivity-related phenotypes. Mental health disorders such as depression and substance abuse that commonly manifest in adolescence abuse have been linked to impulsivity, so this study has implications for designing effective pediatric and adolescent therapeutic interventions.
psychologytoday.com
Learn More About CBT-E
A form of CBT called enhanced cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT-E) is an adaptation of CBT designed to treat eating disorders. CBT-E moves through four distinct stages of treatment over the course of 20 to 40 weeks via regular outpatient therapy sessions. Enhanced CBT is different from CBT. It’s important to...
psychologytoday.com
Hypnosis for the Treatment of Autism
An individual who is dealing with autism can develop anxiety or depression related to their difficulties with social interactions. Children with autism often have difficulty in controlling their emotions that are triggered by frustrating situations. Communication is a challenge for many people with autism because they fail to notice, process,...
Comments / 0