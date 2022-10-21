Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
New Method Exposes How Artificial Intelligence Works
The neural networks are harder to fool thanks to adversarial training. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel method for comparing neural networks that looks into the “black box” of artificial intelligence to help researchers comprehend neural network behavior. Neural networks identify patterns in datasets and are utilized in applications as diverse as virtual assistants, facial recognition systems, and self-driving vehicles.
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
Agriculture Online
Tech companies hone in on carbon measurement
A keystone of carbon markets and how they work is the measurement of soil data. Today, there are nearly as many technology companies claiming to deliver solutions to measure carbon as there are programs for farmers to choose. The businesses run the spectrum from start-ups with prototypes or pilot programs...
geekwire.com
Interview: Charter Communications, Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery, Tana Rucker, and how communication through technology can elevate brands
If we could use one word to describe Tana Rucker, the Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery at Charter Communications, we would say passionate. She delights in solving complex business problems and is devoted to executing her work with purpose, energy, and positivity. In the six years she has been at Charter, Rucker has grown the team at Spectrum from three employees to thousands.
CoinTelegraph
From DeFi to scam awareness, this site arms beginners with the tools they need to thrive in crypto
Delving into the world of cryptocurrencies can be extremely intimidating for beginners. On day one, you're confronted with thousands of different coins — and each claims to have their own specific use case. Understanding how blockchain technology works is an incredibly steep learning curve too, and all of that comes before you've even made a purchase.
Spoken Language Understanding (SLU) vs. Natural Language Understanding (NLU)
Spoken Language Understanding SLU and Natural Language Understanding NLU aim to help machines understand human language. The main difference is the input data type. SLU deals with understanding speech, whereas NLU deals with understanding text. NLU is a part of SLU whether it’s trained independently or not. Research on...
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Data Engineer: Steps, Skills, & Salary
Data engineering combines data science and software engineering disciplines. Data engineer jobs offer some of the most competitive salaries on the job market. Data engineers need at least a bachelor's in computer science, engineering, or a related field. Data engineers source, clean, and transform raw data to make it usable...
marktechpost.com
Meet FathomNet: An Open-Source Image Database That Uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Algorithms To Help Process The Backlog Of Visual Data For Understanding Our Ocean And Its Inhabitants
The ocean is changing at an unprecedented rate, making it challenging to maintain responsible stewardship while visually monitoring vast amounts of marine data. The amount and rate of the necessary data gathering are outpacing our capacity to process and analyze them quickly as the research community seeks baselines. The lack of data consistency, inadequate formatting, and the desire for significant, labeled datasets have all contributed to the limited success of recent advancements in machine learning, which have enabled quick and more complex visual data analysis.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
alpenhornnews.com
5G in IoT Professional Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2022-2029
The 5G in IoT Professional market business intelligence overview is a compilation of notable trends impacting industry growth in terms of the competitive marketplace and geological landscapes between 2022 and 2029. Moreover, the review identifies industry challenges and offers direction on possibilities that will encourage capital investment in established and largely untapped markets. In addition, the report includes case studies about the COVID-19 pandemic to offer all stakeholders with a better understanding of the commercial environment.
nOps VP of Engineering James Wilson on Automating Cloud Optimization
For many years, managing cloud complexities has always been a challenge for both cloud-enabled and native companies. From waste reduction, RI management, to cluster optimization, the glaring gaps in the industries are causing businesses to underperform, lose money, and be vulnerable to security breaches. But as more sectors are quickly shifting from on-site servers to cloud, the need for a cutting-edge DevOps solution is paramount for both growth and profitability.
voguebusiness.com
L’Oréal and Meta launch metaverse startup accelerator
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. L’Oréal, Meta and French business school HEC Paris are joining forces to launch a startup acceleration program dedicated to creativity in the metaverse. The programme will support at least five startups that specialise in 3D production, augmented reality (AR),...
satnews.com
European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology
Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
aiexpress.io
Automation and AI to Fast-Track Patient Care Management
From fast analysis to robot-assisted surgical procedures, the transformation of automation and AI in healthcare is fast-tracking affected person care by minimizing human interventions. Synthetic intelligence eases the lives of sufferers, docs, Payers, and hospital directors by executing duties that had been sometimes accomplished by people manually however in much...
marktechpost.com
Ensign InfoSecurity Researchers Present ‘TypoSwype’: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Imaging Approach to Detect Typosquatting Attacks
Cyberattackers use many methods to trick consumers into visiting malicious websites or giving over private information. One of the most popular forms of cyberattack is typosquatting, which takes advantage of people’s propensity to make typos when typing quickly or to misunderstand words with minor topographical flaws. For the most part, typosquatting involves the construction of malicious websites with URLs that are similar to those of legitimate sites but contain typos (e.g., “fqcebook” instead of “facebook” or “yuube” instead of “youtube”). If a user accidentally accesses one of these sites, they may unwillingly download malicious software or provide sensitive information to cybercriminals.
thecoinrise.com
Celestia Foundation raises $55M to develop and expand its modular blockchain infrastructure
Renowned modular consensus and data network Celestia Foundation has recently announced that it has raised $55 million in a funding round led by Polychain Capital and Bain Capital Crypto. According to the official blog post, the funding saw the participation of major names from the industry, including Placeholder, Galaxy, Delphi...
marktechpost.com
Top Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Text to Image Generators
An AI image generator is a tool that makes it feasible to generate images from text. Artificial intelligence is used to decipher text and provide a corresponding picture. Based on your description, an AI picture generator will create a unique image. Save the image and utilize it as you see...
Gizmodo
Interview With a Genius: Macarthur Fellow Yejin Choi Talks Teaching Common Sense to Artificial Intelligence
Yejin Choi declined the call that would transform her life—several times. The MacArthur Foundation announced last week that University of Washington computer science professor, 45, was one of 25 recipients of its eponymous fellowship, commonly known as the “Genius Grant.” Choi thought the foundation’s attempts to contact her were spam calls, and then, when the organization was finally in touch, that the calls concerned consulting work. She’s not alone. Multiple fellows told the Washington Post that they ignored the foundation’s attempts to reach them. One blocked its calls entirely.
Comments / 0