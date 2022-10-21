Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Serving, giving and testing with Trucking Clicks — Taking the Hire Road
With the job market still unpredictable, hiring has still proven to be a challenge for many industries, including trucking. With the effects of the pandemic still being felt, companies have found other ways to navigate driver recruiting and retention efforts, including new approaches to marketing. “There are more driver recruitment...
This new farming robot uses lasers to kill 200,000 weeds per hour
In February, agricultural robotics company Carbon Robotics unveiled its 2022 LaserWeeder implement, a cost-effective weed control solution for large-scale specialty row crops, according to a press release by the company. It consists of an autonomous, laserweeding pull-behind robot that seamlessly attaches to the back of tractors to chop off 200,000...
Plastonix Inc. developed a way to recycle all types of plastic
Plastonix Inc. a company in Canada, that repurposes plastics, launched a new technology that addresses the world’s massive plastic waste crisis. The technology is built on methods, systems, apparatuses, and proprietary chemical agents that address many of the systemic barriers that have traditionally inhibited the recovery of discarded plastic. That includes the hard-to-recycle varieties of plastic.
Vox
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
cdrecycler.com
Sanexen honored for fines management technology
Sanexen Environmental Services Inc., Brossard, Quebec, a subsidiary of Logistec Corp., has been awarded the 2022 Circular Initiatives Award in the medium to large corporation category by the organization Québec Circulaire. Sanexen’s team of experts transforms renovation and construction and demolition (C&D) fines into value-added products. “The transition...
bestcolleges.com
Professional Organizations That Support Minorities in STEM
Women make up half of the national STEM workforce but earn less than men. Minorities in STEM, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), are disproportionately represented. Dedicated organizations exist to advocate for women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and neurodiverse professionals in STEM. STEM employment is booming in the post-internet era....
geteducated.com
Online Chemical Engineering Master’s Degree Programs
Statistics show that average chemical engineers earn a lucrative six-figure salary. And that’s just with an undergraduate degree! An online chemical engineering master’s can unlock even better positions with higher pay and rewarding outcomes. Engineers with advanced technical knowledge in chemical engineering also have better job prospects—for example, engineering management, community college instruction, and chief engineering officer.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
divenewswire.com
Fourth Element Announces MULTIPLE North American Job Opportunities
Fourth Element is looking for three people to join the US based team of one of the most exciting brands in Diving. Hours vary based on time zone ideally between 9 and 5 EST Monday – Friday. This role will involve working with and supporting the North American Sales...
Michael Blum joins SeqOne Genomics to Head the Company’s Research and Development
MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SeqOne Genomics, today announced that Michael Blum, Ph.D. is joining the company to lead its research and development department. He is tasked with driving SeqOne’s R&D strategy notably in the area of rare diseases and oncology through the use of machine learning and data science. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005672/en/ Michael Blum, PhD, Head of Research & Development SeqOne Genomics
