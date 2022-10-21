Read full article on original website
Theater J picks 7 playwrights to diversify portrayal of Jewishness on stage
Theater J, the nation’s largest and most prominent Jewish theater, announces the selection of seven Expanding the Canon commissioned playwrights who over the next two and a half years will create new full-length plays that thematically and visually center ethnically and racially diverse Jewish narratives. The program seeks to correct and broaden the historically limited portrayals of Jewishness on stages in the US and around the world.
St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum Canceled
The IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum has been canceled due to the war in Ukraine. In a press release, the organizers said, “the forum has always been more than just a meeting point for professionals. It is a platform for sharing best practices and for establishing creative and business contacts. It has become a real feast for the professionals of creative industries which is reflected by Forum’s extensive festival programme.”
Podcast: Immigration, belonging, blended learning
This week on the podcast Suella Braverman is gone – but has the threat of a crackdown on international students gone with her?. We’ve launched new research on belonging and we look at the implications for universities. Plus there’s a new review out on blended learning and hidden history looks at the origins of UCL.
