Earlier this year, Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch stated that the modern foreign languages (MFL) curriculum currently taught in schools does not need decolonising. This is despite Badenoch having no first-hand experience of studying in a UK secondary school, or of teaching in one.As a 24-year-old French and Spanish teacher who teaches in a secondary school at the heart of a multicultural working-class community in west London, I have to disagree. The current Eurocentric MFL curriculum does not reflect my students, or me, in any manner, and is unrelatable for many of us.Therefore, it is essential that we start decolonising the...

21 HOURS AGO