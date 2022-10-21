Tuberculosis is a serious and potentially deadly infection that primarily affects the lungs. It is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and it can be treated with antibiotics. However, if it is not treated properly, it can spread to other parts of the body and become very difficult to cure. Treatment for tuberculosis usually involves a combination of antibiotics. The most common drugs used to treat TB are called isoniazid, rifampin, and a combination of isoniazid and rifapentine. These drugs are usually taken for three to nine months (via WebMD). In some cases, they may be taken for up to two years. It is important that the full course of treatment is completed, even if the symptoms go away. If the treatment is stopped too soon, the infection can come back and be even more difficult to treat.

1 DAY AGO