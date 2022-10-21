Read full article on original website
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
Boston University researchers claim to have developed new, more lethal COVID strain in lab
Researchers at Boston University say they have developed a new COVID strain that has an 80% kill rate following a series of similar experiments first thought to have started the global pandemic that began in China.
Psych Centra
Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking
Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
MedicalXpress
Combination of poor gait and weak hand grip could be early indicators of dementia
Walking speed and grip strength could be early indicators of dementia before the onset of noticeable symptoms, a Monash University study reveals. Researchers found slow walking speed combined with weak hand grip was a stronger predictor of cognitive decline and dementia in older adults than either measure alone. The study...
News-Medical.net
A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years
In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
Medical News Today
Why do we procrastinate? Experts explain the science
At some point in their lives. Whether it relates to paying a bill, making a doctor’s appointment, completing a school project, or meeting a work deadline, it is sometimes easier to put off important tasks we may not fully enjoy and would rather accomplish some other time. While for...
MedicalXpress
Patients believe in psychotherapy more when practitioners demonstrate warmth and competence
Therapy is a collaborative process informed not just by a practitioner's expertise but also by the patient's expectations about that expertise and how likely they are to benefit from it. Research in Clinical Psychological Science suggests that therapists who demonstrate both warmth and competence can shape those expectations by inspiring more positive beliefs about the effectiveness of therapy.
ADDitude
Live Webinar on November 30: Genes and the Environment: How Biology and Exposures Contribute to ADHD in Children
Register to reserve your spot for this free webinar and webinar replay ►. Not available November 30? Don’t worry. Register now and we’ll send you the replay link to watch at your convenience. ADHD may be hereditary, but emerging research suggests environmental factors and experiences can affect a...
Surgeon General: Toxic workplaces are bad for your health
Bad bosses and a cutthroat work culture can take a steep toll on employees' mental and physical health, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in a new report.The findings, which may come as no surprise to many workers, are significant in that they are first time the Surgeon General has explicitly linked job factors such as low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork, long commutes and other factors to chronic physical health conditions like heart disease and cancer. Work-related stress can also lead to mental health conditions including depression and anxiety, according to the report. The report comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought...
Poor training may be hampering physical activity push in primary schools – study
Poor professional development may be hampering a £320 million drive to boost children’s physical health through primary schools, a study suggests.The government commits funding – the PE and sport premium for primary schools – for schools in England to help their pupils to be physically active.Schools choose how to spend their allocation of funding and some is expected to be spent on training teachers.A Cambridge University study said that many school-based interventions to promote physical activity and reduce sedentary behaviour have been delivered worldwide.This funding can have a tremendous impact on children’s health and education, but schools could be better...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Could Change Our Understanding of Autism
Research on identifying facial emotional expressions may alter how we see autism. There is a widespread belief that autistic people are poor at recognizing the emotions of others and have little insight into how effectively they do so. However, a recent Australian study has demonstrated that individuals with autism are...
labroots.com
The Neurobiology of Impulsivity in Children
McGill University researchers have developed a genetically based score to identify young children who are at risk of impulsive behavior. The researchers investigated the association between an expression-based polygenic score (ePRS) based on corticolimbic-specific DCC gene co-expression networks and impulsivity-related phenotypes. The study published in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrated a connection between lower ePRS scores and higher measurements of impulsive choice in children. The researchers confirmed that the corticolimbic DCC-ePRS can serve as a novel type of marker for impulsivity-related phenotypes. Mental health disorders such as depression and substance abuse that commonly manifest in adolescence abuse have been linked to impulsivity, so this study has implications for designing effective pediatric and adolescent therapeutic interventions.
psychologytoday.com
Learn More About CBT-E
A form of CBT called enhanced cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT-E) is an adaptation of CBT designed to treat eating disorders. CBT-E moves through four distinct stages of treatment over the course of 20 to 40 weeks via regular outpatient therapy sessions. Enhanced CBT is different from CBT. It’s important to...
Upworthy
84-year-old with Alzheimer's graduates from university with bachelor's degree: 'Living a full life'
Over the past four years, Ron Robert has taken more than 30 courses on history, political science and cross-disciplinary studies at King's University College in London, Ontario, Canada. His dedication and hard work finally bore fruit this week when the 84-year-old graduated with a bachelor’s degree even as he battles early-stage Alzheimer's disease. According to CTV News, Robert—a former reporter who later worked in Ottawa with prime minister Pierre Trudeau—was diagnosed with the brain disorder in 2015. He explained that his decision to enroll in university was "a personal experiment that has succeeded by setting an example."
How Is Tuberculosis Treated?
Tuberculosis is a serious and potentially deadly infection that primarily affects the lungs. It is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and it can be treated with antibiotics. However, if it is not treated properly, it can spread to other parts of the body and become very difficult to cure. Treatment for tuberculosis usually involves a combination of antibiotics. The most common drugs used to treat TB are called isoniazid, rifampin, and a combination of isoniazid and rifapentine. These drugs are usually taken for three to nine months (via WebMD). In some cases, they may be taken for up to two years. It is important that the full course of treatment is completed, even if the symptoms go away. If the treatment is stopped too soon, the infection can come back and be even more difficult to treat.
scitechdaily.com
Happier and Improved Cognition: Study Finds New Benefits of Regular Activity Routines
A study finds that older adults with regular activity routines perform better on cognitive tests and are typically happier. According to a recent study performed by University of Pittsburgh researchers, older adults who regularly get up early and stay active throughout the day are happier and score better on cognitive tests than those with inconsistent activity habits.
ajmc.com
Environment Influences Exercise Capacity of Patients With COPD, Study Says
The researchers said their findings lend support to the idea that urban and transportation planning policies should take into account the needs of patients with chronic disease. The physical activity and exercise capacity of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) appear to be related to population density, pedestrian street...
2minutemedicine.com
Auricular acupressure may improve sleep quality in elderly populations
1. In this randomized, single-blinded, pretest-posttest study, auricular acupressure provided improved sleep quality and objective polysomnography measures amongst elderly people with osteoarthritis who live in nursing homes, compared to placebo. 2. Additionally, auricular acupressure intervention reduced pain symptoms and objectively increased melatonin levels in the elderly cohort. Evidence Rating Level:...
