Slide 1 of 51: Though not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, all children living in the United States have the right to a free, public education - and across the country, there are nearly 50 million K-12 students enrolled in a public school. But while equal access to education is guaranteed, the quality of that education is not. Many school districts across the country are understaffed, underfunded, and underperforming. Meanwhile, there are also school districts that are notable for the opposite reasons. These districts offer students updated facilities, a range of extracurricular activity options, and a dedicated teaching staff, and they have a track record of high graduation rates. (Here is a look at the best private high schools in America.) Using data compiled by Niche, an education research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best public school districts in America for 2023. Niche ranked school districts based on a weighted index of seven measures, including self-reported standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality. A full description of each measure and its weighting is available here. School districts in the United States are typically funded largely at the local level, and many of the districts on this list are in relatively wealthy areas, with a strong tax base to draw from. In many districts on this list, most households earn over $100,000 a year. (Here is a look at the richest school district in every state.) The majority of districts on this list are located in the Midwest and the Northeast, including 12 in Illinois and 10 in New York. That these districts are concentrated in a handful of states is no coincidence. State governments have considerable leverage over education policy - including levels of investment - and as a result, overall school quality can vary considerably from one state to the next. (Here is a look at how much each state spends on public schools.) Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
As college application season begins, teacher and columnist Dr. Kem Smith offers advice for teachers helping students navigate this exciting and sometimes emotional time. She’ll return to answering your questions next week. You can submit them here.There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. Students entering universities have to narrow their choices to one. This major life decision does not have to be overwhelming if students are prepared to select...
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
The body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found on campus Thursday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Her body was found at about 1 p.m. on the facilities grounds, behind tennis courts, according to a statement from Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Kenneth Strother Jr., the school’s assistance vice president for public safety.
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
A majority of American adults polled in a recent survey support banning colleges and universities from considering race during the admissions process.
Students in K-8 schools in Texas are being sent home with child identification kits, meant to help identify kids in the unlikely event they go missing, get abducted, or are trafficked. The kits are being distributed by local schools as required by an amendment to Texas' education code law that...
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
Book bans and curriculum fights over race, gender identity raise fears that what students learn in school will be dictated by where they live.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - A Northern Virginia family found a virtual learning solution for the bullying their 14-year-old got in school as a member of the LGBTQ community. With scenes of school walkouts, contentious school board meetings and plans to rollback accommodations for transgender students, some families have started...
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on the same monthly...
Temple University will not cancel classes on Election Day after more than 4,000 people signed a petition urging the university to give students, faculty and staff a day off, wrote Chris Carey, senior associate dean of students, in an email to those who signed the petition. “After careful consideration, we...
Undergraduate college enrollment is continuing its years-long decline, though at a much less drastic rate than during the pandemic. According to preliminary data released Thursday, U.S. colleges and universities saw a drop of just 1.1% of undergraduate students between the fall of 2021 and 2022. This follows a historic decline that began in the fall of 2020; over two years, more than 1 million fewer students enrolled in college.
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court is set once again to discuss affirmative action, decades-old debates have flared up about whether the policy is fair. Some, like plaintiffs in the SFFA v. Harvard and SFFA v. UNC cases, say considering race in admissions to ensure a quorum of Black, Latino, and Native American students admitted is unfair to white and Asian American applicants. Others say it is unfair to Black, Latino, and Native American students not to consider race in admissions. After all, these groups have historically been excluded from top colleges, and ongoing systemic racism in American society continues to lead to racially unequal educational opportunities for kids.
Jay Chen, a Democrat seeking to represent California's 45th District, is facing renewed criticism over his support for China-funded educational programs in American schools.
