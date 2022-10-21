ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gillian Sisley

Mom refuses to 'drain college fund' on new house for daughter

Should a person be able to use their college fund on whatever they want?. The national US student debt is currently standing at an astronomical $1.75 trillion dollars, with over 40 million borrowers. This amount of debt leaves borrowers at a disadvantage as soon as they’re coming out of college.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Take in Evicted Stepbrother and Family Members

Should you always help family, even if they treated you poorly in the past?. There are blended families all over the US, with over 1,300 new blended families being formed each day, according to the US Census. These families can come in all shapes and sizes, and are completely valid within their own right.

