“Just so you know, money is not an issue. Should I have the better robotic knee or settle for the regular operation?”. So said my friend’s mother when she could no longer hike – and her words made my ears prick for two reasons. I had never heard the first assertion in my modest Indian upbringing where value for money ruled. But more importantly, my own mother, of a similar age, was scheduled for a knee replacement and her surgeon hadn’t even mentioned a robot.

21 DAYS AGO