MedicalXpress
Cannabis users could be candidates for heart transplants, according to new research from cardiologists
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers for Parkinson's disease sought through imaging
More than 10 million people worldwide live with Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, balance and thinking. Severity of the disease is measured through external symptoms, as there are no effective biomarkers that indicate the phase of the illness. A team of engineers, physicians and researchers at...
tctmd.com
Heart Transplantation After Circulatory Death Gives ‘Encouraging’ Results
Heart transplantation using organs obtained from donors with circulatory death (DCD) is associated with transient right-heart dysfunction but offers short-term clinical outcomes otherwise comparable to surgeries using hearts from donors with brain death (DBD). Surgeons have used DBD hearts for decades, but a shortage of donor organs has led to...
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can...
ajmc.com
Dr Jana Dickter Talks About Developments in HIV Treatment, Management
HIV antiretroviral therapy has changed and improved dramatically since it first became available, said Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope. Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, talks about how HIV treatment and management has...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Potential Parkinson’s Treatment Focuses on Protecting Mitochondria
Two small molecules in the pipeline of Lucy Therapeutics helped nerve cells (neurons) keep their mitochondria healthier and reduced the levels of alpha-synuclein, a protein that builds as toxic clumps in the brain of people with Parkinson’s disease. These molecules, called LucyTx-1209 and LucyTx-1212, also were seen to be...
targetedonc.com
Study Reassures Transition From Specialist to PCP After Thyroid Cancer Treatment
After participating in a primary care-based follow-up program, 53% of patients have been discharged and have fully transitioned to their primary care provider. More than half of patients with thyroid cancer transitioned from a specialist to their primary care provider after participating in a primary care-based follow-up program, according to a poster presentation at the 91st Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association.
Nursing Times
Trauma nursing 1: an overview of major trauma and the care pathway
This first article in a series on trauma nursing explores the trauma care pathway. This first article in a series on trauma nursing introduces the main aspects of major trauma, the different elements of the trauma care pathway from pre-hospital care to rehabilitation, and the specialist nursing skills and knowledge needed when caring for trauma patients. Further articles in the series will look at specific areas of trauma management, from rib fracture and head injury to bleeding and self-harm.
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
Why robotic joint surgery is not a ‘penicillin moment’ in orthopaedics
“Just so you know, money is not an issue. Should I have the better robotic knee or settle for the regular operation?”. So said my friend’s mother when she could no longer hike – and her words made my ears prick for two reasons. I had never heard the first assertion in my modest Indian upbringing where value for money ruled. But more importantly, my own mother, of a similar age, was scheduled for a knee replacement and her surgeon hadn’t even mentioned a robot.
infomeddnews.com
A Better Way: Diagnosis and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease with AI-Powered Imaging: By Blake Richards
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in developed countries, responsible for one in every three deaths.[i] And while numerous drugs and procedural interventions are available, we haven’t seen any of them really bend the curve. Heart attack and stroke rates continue to increase, and giving each patient the same treatment does not lead to optimal outcomes. Elucid is a new, AI-driven form of diagnosis that offers a non-invasive way to identify individual patients’ CVD risks and inform personalized treatment options.
