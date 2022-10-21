Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky
When I talk about our research team’s work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on “Oprah” and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Healthline
Understanding Schizoaffective Disorder Bipolar Type
Schizoaffective disorder is a rarer type of mental illness. It’s characterized by symptoms of both schizophrenia and symptoms of a mood disorder. This includes mania or depression. The two types of schizoaffective disorder are bipolar and depressive. Episodes of mania occur in the bipolar type. During a manic episode,...
cohaitungchi.com
How Long Does It Take to Reverse Prediabetes?
If you suddenly find yourself faced with a prediabetes diagnosis, it can be very sudden and very scary. You are reading: How to make prediabetes go away | How Long Does It Take to Reverse Prediabetes?. This common condition affects nearly 90 million Americans, and more people are being diagnosed...
Biden administration funds studies on danger of transgender hormonal treatments even as it pushes them on kids
The Biden administration spent roughly $17 million on studies to determine the dangers and uncertainties of puberty blockers and hormone treatment for transgenders.
MedicalXpress
Epigenetic changes linked to Parkinson's disease differ in men and women
The epigenetic changes linked to Parkinson's disease—a nervous system disorder that afflicts nearly 1 million Americans—are different in men and women, according to a new Rutgers study published in npj Parkinson's Disease. In a postmortem analysis of brain neurons, researchers compared samples from 50 people who died with...
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Early Introduction to Palliative Care Presentation: October 1, 2022
Integrating palliative care, or supportive care, may be just as important as the anti-cancer therapies a patient receives when their cancer team aims to improve their quality and quantity of life, according to an expert. In particular, palliative care can include mind-body modalities like yoga, exercise, acupuncture and nutritional interventions,...
MedicalXpress
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
curetoday.com
The Fear of Cancer Recurrence is Real, Natural and Nearly Universal
There are ways to manage the fear of cancer recurrence, so it doesn’t become overwhelming or debilitating. Physicians like me and a network of resources are here to help. Throughout 15 years as a medical oncologist primarily caring for patients with breast cancer, I have found that fear of recurrence — the fear that cancer will return or advance — is nearly universal among patients with cancer undergoing curative treatment.
targetedonc.com
The Role of Biomarker Testing in Ovarian Cancer
There is no single best treatment algorithm for ovarian cancer. Treatment decisions, which become increasingly complex with disease progression, are informed by several patient-specific clinicopathologic parameters and genomic results. The indentification of predictive and prognostic biomarkers has become increasingly important in the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancers (OCs), especially...
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify drug characteristics that make cancer metastasis therapy more effective
Cancer is an umbrella term for diseases characterized by the uncontrollable growth of tumor cells. Often, these tumor cells invade and colonize adjoining organs, giving rise to what is clinically referred to as metastasis. Once a lymph node is infiltrated by tumor cells, its environment becomes riddled with multiple anomalies....
News-Medical.net
New evidence-based clinical guidelines expand patient eligibility for metabolic and bariatric surgery
Two of the world's leading authorities on bariatric and metabolic surgery have issued new evidence-based clinical guidelines that among a slew of recommendations expand patient eligibility for weight-loss surgery and endorse metabolic surgery for patients with type 2 diabetes beginning at a body mass index (BMI) of 30, a measure of body fat based on a person's height and weight and one of several important screening criteria for surgery.
News-Medical.net
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows
The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
Study: Stillbirth risk passed down genetically through males
New research by University of Utah Health is the first to show that stillbirth risk is passed down genetically through male members of the family. Published last week in BJOG, an international journal of obstetrics and gynecology, the research shows the risk of stillbirth preferentially comes from the mother’s or father’s male relatives, including their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles or male cousins. However, the odds of stillbirth are even higher if the condition comes from the father’s side of the family.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
ajmc.com
Dr Jana Dickter Talks About Developments in HIV Treatment, Management
HIV antiretroviral therapy has changed and improved dramatically since it first became available, said Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope. Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, talks about how HIV treatment and management has...
NIH Director's Blog
Early HIV diagnosis and treatment important for better long-term health outcomes
Starting antiretroviral treatment (ART) early in the course of HIV infection when the immune system is stronger results in better long-term health outcomes compared with delaying ART, according to findings presented today at the IDWeek Conference in Washington, D.C. The findings are based on an extended follow-up of participants in...
