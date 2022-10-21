New research by University of Utah Health is the first to show that stillbirth risk is passed down genetically through male members of the family. Published last week in BJOG, an international journal of obstetrics and gynecology, the research shows the risk of stillbirth preferentially comes from the mother’s or father’s male relatives, including their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles or male cousins. However, the odds of stillbirth are even higher if the condition comes from the father’s side of the family.

