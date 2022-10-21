Read full article on original website
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
WPFO
Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. That decision has now been reversed.
River View Board of Education notes
WARSAW − The River View Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district. The district received $20,716 in donations for September, including $5,000 from the River View Schools Foundation for the Steinway Project, $4,200 from the Conesville PTO for 42 students to attend sixth grade camp and $2,500 from the Coshocton Foundation for the Steinway Project.
The Suburban Times
Starting the School Year Right
As we’ve started the new school year, I have enjoyed walking the halls and stopping in classrooms to see the smiling faces of students wrapped up in the fun of learning. Embarking on a new school year is exciting and challenging for students and educators alike. Clover Park School District (CPSD) is passionate about supporting students, and each of our teachers, support staff members and administrators are committed to providing each student with a world-class education and the assistance they need to thrive in the classroom.
