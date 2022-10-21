Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Doughnuts and Oak & Stone restaurant among topics for the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022

Read full article on original website
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Beach Fundraiser: Key West Bash ‘Racing To Rebuild’ Shirts Available
If you’ve been following speedonthewater.com lately, you probably know this year’s Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, which is less than three weeks away, is going to be quite the party. Not only are we raising money once again for Samuel’s House, the nonprofit organization in Key West, Fla., that provides shelter for women, children and intact families in a safe and sober setting, we’re upping the ante for the November 10 celebration that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street by raising money for the community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue
A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
WINKNEWS.com
Housing market in Collier County since Ian
The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. Before the storm, inventory was down by around 70%. Simply put, supply and...
WINKNEWS.com
Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday
An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes
San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
Lee County collects 1 million cubic yards of storm debris
That is roughly equal to 1.1 million kitchen ovens removed from the road right-of-ways in unincorporated Lee County, officials said.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County tourism rebound after Ian
Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
WINKNEWS.com
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County early voting location changes after Ian
Charlotte County has released a list of early voting locations that will be up and running for the upcoming election. Hurricane Ian has had an impact on where Charlotte County voters can vote. The county says Mid-County Public Library won’t be available as a voting location. There are four...
City of Cape Coral advises homeowners not to make repairs
The 50% Rule requires structures with damage exceeding 50% of their market value to be rebuilt consistently with the current flood elevation and Florida Building Code.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples area real estate sales continue to decrease
Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, increased 55% in September compared to September 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors that doesn’t include the final two days of September which were impacted by Hurricane Ian. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 43% and 44%, respectively, while new listings decreased 30%. The median closed price increased 22% from September 2021 to $555,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 40 days.
WINKNEWS.com
Did Lee County’s ‘Just-in-Time’ evacuation protocol for Hurricane Ian cost lives?
As Hurricane Ian barreled over Western Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico, counties on the Southwest coast of Florida had their emergency management plans at the ready — plans that every Florida county must prepare and regularly update. But a close look at Lee County’s plan reveals that its...
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
Pink Shell Beach Resort has been an icon of Fort Myers Beach since 1950. It will continue to be, vowed owner Robert Boykin, who has been with two ownership groups of the 195-room resort for the past 24 years. Over the next two years, the Pink Shell will be able...
capecoralbreeze.com
Westin Cape Coral Resort to reopen Nov. 1
Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village is getting ready to welcome guests back. The resort will reopen for overnight guests on Tuesday, Nov. 1. As part of the reopening, locals and guests can enjoy lunch or dinner at Nauti Mermaid and Marker 92, which both will reopen today, Friday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 9 p.m., with entertainment every Friday, Saturday, and select Sundays.
cohaitungchi.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)
Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents demanding answers from the city
In their first town hall meeting since the storm, four of the five council members for Fort Myers Beach are homeless, including the mayor. A lot of people on the beach still need water, trash is piling up, medication isn’t being delivered, and the responsibility of trash pick up is in question.
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Guitar Center, Kelley’s Roast Beef coming to North Naples
Q: There is a coming soon sign for Guitar Center of Naples at the location next to the Lexus dealership where Lucky’s Market was. Any news on this opening? — Scott J. Lepore, Naples. A: Guitar Center is planning to open a store at Gateway Shoppes at North...
I-75 North near Exit 147 is cleared after vehicle fire
All lanes are cleared after a vehicle fire caused blockage on Interstate-75 North near mile marker 147
