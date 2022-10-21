Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Treating Dupuytren's contracture without surgery
Dupuytren's contracture is a disorder that can cause the fingers to curl in, primarily the ring and small fingers. It's a genetic condition mostly affecting men over 60 of Northern European descent. Others at risk include those with diabetes and those with a family history of the condition. Dr. Shelley...
New Guideline Recommends Integrative Therapies for Cancer Pain
The Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) have released a new joint practice guideline on the use of integrative approaches, such as acupuncture and massage therapy, to manage pain related to cancer or its treatment. The recommendations were recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
MedicalXpress
New treatment for urinary tract cancer could prevent kidney dialysis, transplant
UC San Diego Health is now offering a new treatment for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC) that could safely avoid removal of the entire kidney, which may prevent the need for dialysis or kidney transplant in the future. UC San Diego Health administered the first dose of...
WebMD
Crohn's: A Full-Body Disease
Back when I was in medical school, I decided to specialize in gastroenterology because I thought it was a fascinating field. I still do. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients, including those with Crohn's, are particularly rewarding to treat because I really get to know them and support them closely over many years. It's my job to usher them through difficult times and get them back to enjoying a good quality of life.
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Healthline
What Causes Cholesterol Emboli After Cardiac Catheterization?
Cardiac catheterization is a procedure that helps doctors diagnose conditions of your heart muscles, valves, and arteries. The procedure is considered relatively safe, but like all surgical procedures, it comes with a risk of complications, such as:. Read on to learn more about the connection between cholesterol emboli and cardiac...
labroots.com
Prunes Help Protect Bone Health from Inflammation in Menopausal Women
Conditions like osteoporosis affect an estimated 10 million adults over 50 years of age, with a much higher incidence rate in women than in men. Osteoporosis is especially common in women during the onset of and post-menopause, when a decline in estrogen levels and an uptick in inflammatory responses throughout the body can cause a loss of certain bone tissue and bone density. The result is an overall negative effect on bone health, growth, and formation.
Healthline
How a Bionic Pancreas May Make Managing Type 1 Diabetes Easier
Researchers say newly developed bionic pancreas machines can help people with type 1 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. They also noted that the technology allows people with type 1 diabetes to avoid the daily finger pricks to measure blood sugar levels as well as having to operate an insulin pump.
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Medical News Today
Exercise and chemotherapy: Is it safe for cancer patients?
Researchers in the Netherlands conducted a 5-year study on cancer patients receiving chemotherapy to assess whether the timing of an exercise program makes a difference in cardiorespiratory health. The researchers placed the participants in one of two groups: patients who exercised during their chemotherapy program and patients who exercised after...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Reverse Long-Held Ideas About Fat, Diabetes, and Heart Disease
According to the researchers, blood vessel cells are a key regulator of brown fat and energy metabolism. Insulin resistance, a significant risk factor for diabetes, develops when the body’s cells do not react to insulin and are unable to use the glucose (sugar) in the bloodstream. The condition has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, which is an accumulation of fats within blood arteries that can restrict blood flow to the body’s tissues. However, the precise mechanism through which insulin and the cells lining vascular walls interact is unclear.
Medical News Today
Eating 5 to 6 prunes a day may prevent bone loss, osteoporosis
Osteoporosis, or loss of bone mass and density, afflicts many people, especially people over 50, leading to an increased risk of breaks and fractures. A new randomized controlled study finds that eating 5-6 prunes a day can preserve bone mass and density, arresting the development of osteoporosis. The same researchers,...
Medical News Today
What is vascular Parkinson’s disease?
Vascular Parkinson’s (VP) disease is a condition that occurs due to one or more small strokes in a specific area of the brain. These strokes result from a reduced blood supply. It often affects the lower body, leading to difficulty maintaining balance and walking. VP presents similarly to Parkinson’s...
myscience.org
PeriPath device could improve cardiac procedures for pediatric patients
The student-led team has been awarded an NIH grant for their device that eliminates the need for open-chest surgery when implanting cardiac devices. PeriCor , a company co-founded by mechanical engineering PhD candidate Justin Opfermann, has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Medical News Today
Walking 8,200 steps a day may lower your risk of chronic disease, study finds
New research based on fitness tracker data adds specificity to our current understanding of how many steps a person should walk each day to protect their health. The study suggests that a goal of 8,200 steps a day significantly lowers a person’s risk of chronic disease. Increasing step count...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?
Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. You are reading: Do people with diabetes have high blood pressure | Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?. When you have...
News-Medical.net
Scientific Grand Prize awarded to renowned hearing loss researcher
M. Charles Liberman, PhD, whose research forever changed the way experts understand the underlying causes of hearing loss, has been awarded the Scientific Grand Prize from the France-based La Fondation Pour l'Audition. The award is one of the highest honors given in hearing science and was presented to Dr. Liberman...
Comments / 0