Related
Here’s how to help students pick their favorite college
As college application season begins, teacher and columnist Dr. Kem Smith offers advice for teachers helping students navigate this exciting and sometimes emotional time. She’ll return to answering your questions next week. You can submit them here.There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. Students entering universities have to narrow their choices to one. This major life decision does not have to be overwhelming if students are prepared to select...
Top London university told student she cannot breastfeed on campus
A student at one of the world’s top art schools has been told she cannot bring her newborn baby to campus and breastfeed her during lectures. Jasmijn Toffano was due to return to her graphic communication design course at Central Saint Martins this new academic year, after giving birth over the summer.
Students at Prince Elementary learn about financial literacy and career choices
The Junior Achievement of Arizona partners with schools across the state in an effort to help them build financial literacy skills and broaden their horizons when it comes to career choices.
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
edscoop.com
Colleges raise IT spending to combat enrollment decline, survey suggests
Colleges and universities are under pressure to attract more students, and most are willing to spend more on technology to improve the student experience, according to a survey published Monday by the student information system provider Jenzabar. The survey, which includes responses from 149 higher education administrators at two and...
Kait 8
Teen turns to online learning after anti-LGBTQ bullying at school
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - A Northern Virginia family found a virtual learning solution for the bullying their 14-year-old got in school as a member of the LGBTQ community. With scenes of school walkouts, contentious school board meetings and plans to rollback accommodations for transgender students, some families have started...
New Reavis principal plans to reestablish school committees, ensure 'everyone's voice is heard'
Michael Richie, the new principal at Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St., wants to establish systems that will bring Reavis students and teachers more stability. Richie was raised in the South suburbs around Chicago Heights and attended Rich Central High School before moving into the...
The college enrollment drop is finally letting up. That's the good news
Undergraduate college enrollment is continuing its years-long decline, though at a much less drastic rate than during the pandemic. According to preliminary data released Thursday, U.S. colleges and universities saw a drop of just 1.1% of undergraduate students between the fall of 2021 and 2022. This follows a historic decline that began in the fall of 2020; over two years, more than 1 million fewer students enrolled in college.
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Social Work
Social workers provide family services, school support, and mental health treatment. Direct practice social workers offer resources, while clinical social workers provide treatment. Bachelor's and master's programs both require students to complete fieldwork hours. Clinical social workers need state licensure, which requires passing a certification exam. Did you know that...
hackernoon.com
Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely
In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
The Most Affordable College in Your State
The cost to attend college is increasing by the year. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCED), the prices for undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board at public...
infomeddnews.com
Top Medical Postgraduate Courses You Should Consider
Getting a postgraduate degree in the medical field is an investment in your future. At the same time, understanding what these degrees are and how they might benefit you will help you make the right decision when it comes to picking a school. In this article, we talk about medical programs and outline some of the best options for undergraduate students.
College Enrollment Declines For Third Straight Year
For the third straight year, the National Student Clearinghouse has cited a drop in undergraduate college enrollment. This year, undergraduate college enrollment dropped by 1.1%. As for participation in post-graduate programs, enrollment has also dropped by 1% since last year. While the declines recorded from 2021 to 2022 are not as drastic as the ones experienced at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts are not calling it a comeback.
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
