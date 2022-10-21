Read full article on original website
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
getnews.info
DigitlHaus Agency is transforming eCommerce businesses using the BigCommerce Platform
ECommerce merchants choose DigitlHaus Agency to re-platform their outdated technology and redesign their store. The result, a future-proof eCommerce solution built to scale. For any eCommerce business, a high-performing online store is critical to increasing sales and building a large customer base. Many fail to realize that their eCommerce is obsolete until it’s affecting their day-to-day management and overall sales. DigitlHaus Agency rescues B2B and D2C brands from outdated technology and poor design with the power of BigCommerce .
voguebusiness.com
L’Oréal and Meta launch metaverse startup accelerator
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. L’Oréal, Meta and French business school HEC Paris are joining forces to launch a startup acceleration program dedicated to creativity in the metaverse. The programme will support at least five startups that specialise in 3D production, augmented reality (AR),...
Designing Research to Simplify the Benefits of Blockchain for Banking
How will the banks of tomorrow operate, look, grow and thrive in a budding fintech environment and increasingly globalised market? Sitting down with Twimbit founder and CEO Manoj Menon we learn about his vision for creating joyful research based on a user centric model. In a world where people are...
bestcolleges.com
Professional Organizations That Support Minorities in STEM
Women make up half of the national STEM workforce but earn less than men. Minorities in STEM, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), are disproportionately represented. Dedicated organizations exist to advocate for women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and neurodiverse professionals in STEM. STEM employment is booming in the post-internet era....
geteducated.com
Online Chemical Engineering Master’s Degree Programs
Statistics show that average chemical engineers earn a lucrative six-figure salary. And that’s just with an undergraduate degree! An online chemical engineering master’s can unlock even better positions with higher pay and rewarding outcomes. Engineers with advanced technical knowledge in chemical engineering also have better job prospects—for example, engineering management, community college instruction, and chief engineering officer.
Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC Partner to Improve Textile-Chemical Management
Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) have discovered the power of three in their shared quest to promote the use of environmentally safe chemicals in global textile and apparel production. Higg, a three-year-old public-benefit corporation and sustainability insights platform that helps companies measure their environmental, sustainability and governance success, announced this week that it is partnering with Bluesign and ZDHC, two leaders in sustainable chemical management. The partnerships will further expand the available data on Higg’s platform. This additional information will help textile manufacturers improve chemical management, reduce the risk of water toxicity, better analyze and address human...
globalspec.com
AI aids the education sector
The notion of artificial intelligence (AI) conjures an image of a supercomputer with enormous processing capacity along with adaptive behavior, like the incorporation of sensors, which empower it to possess the functional and cognition abilities of humans and enhance the supercomputer's contact with individuals. A variety of research works and films have been produced to demonstrate AI capabilities, such as in smart buildings, which can manage temperatures and air quality, or play music based on the mood of occupants. Now, embedded computer systems have surpassed the traditional comprehension of AI as a supercomputer to become more prevalent in the education sector.
wonkhe.com
Podcast: Immigration, belonging, blended learning
This week on the podcast Suella Braverman is gone – but has the threat of a crackdown on international students gone with her?. We’ve launched new research on belonging and we look at the implications for universities. Plus there’s a new review out on blended learning and hidden history looks at the origins of UCL.
aithority.com
DXAS, a Joint Venture Established by Kagome and NEC, to Provide AI Farming Advice and Automated Irrigation Control Services for Pulse Drip Irrigation
DXAS Agricultural Technology, a joint venture between Kagome Co., Ltd. and NEC Corporation, will be enhancing NEC’s AI-enabled agricultural ICT platform, CropScope, with the addition of AI farming management advice and an automated irrigation control function for pulse drip irrigation. The platform’s new functions are expected to be deployed...
Poets and Quants
Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Harshad P. Bhoir, IIM Bangalore
“Strategic by Nature, Engineer by Heart, Simple by Choice, and Dog parent for life.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I did a 3-month internship at the age of 30 to learn more about the e-commerce industry. Undergraduate School and Major: Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Mumbai – B. Tech in Civil Engineering...
