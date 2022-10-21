Read full article on original website
Planned Parenthood doctor tells Congress men can get pregnant: ‘This is medicine’
Democrats held a hearing Thursday to stress the importance of widely accessible abortion rights across the country.
Washington Examiner
Your 4-year-old child is not transgender
Parents are putting their children down terrible paths because they have been misled by transgender activists and a complicit establishment media. The consequences will be felt decades from now. A Reuters special report headlined “As more transgender children seek medical care, families confront many unknowns” begins with an anecdote that...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Preschool sends home LGBT talk pointers following trans teacher's pregnancy
An elite Washington, D.C., private preschool offered pointers on discussing transgender people with parents in an email leaked to social media on Tuesday following the announcement that a transgender male educator, born biologically female, is pregnant. In the screenshotted correspondence, parents are urged to describe the identity of the teacher...
Health department medical detectives find 84% of U.S. maternal deaths are preventable
For several weeks a year, the work of nurse-midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is really detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators with the North Carolina public health department scour the hospital records and coroner reports of new moms who died after giving birth. These maternal mortality review committees...
Childbearing women at risk as maternity care 'deserts' increase nationwide
In his 40 years as an obstetrician-gynecologist, Carl Smith has delivered thousands of babies in the Midwest. Smith works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and says many childbearing women in the state have to travel dozens of miles just to see their provider. “We have a large number...
MedicalXpress
Systemic racism plays role in much higher maternal mortality rate among Black women
Black women have a 53% increased risk of dying in the hospital during childbirth, no matter their income level, type of insurance or other social determinants of health, suggesting systemic racism seriously impacts maternal health, according to an 11-year analysis of more than 9 million deliveries in U.S. hospitals being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting.
ScienceBlog.com
Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant women in the US
Women in the US are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or soon after childbirth than to die from the three leading obstetric causes of maternal death (high blood pressure disorders, hemorrhage, or sepsis), say experts in The BMJ today. Rebecca Lawn at Harvard School of Public Health and...
The Arkansas Trial on Gender-Affirming Care Has Serious Implications for Trans Youth Across the U.S.
Conron is the Blachford-Cooper Distinguished Scholar and Research Director at the Williams Institute. She is a social and psychiatric epidemiologist whose work focuses on documenting and reducing inequities that impact sexual and gender minority populations. This week, a federal court in Arkansas is hearing testimony about whether a ban on...
heckhome.com
Anti-Abortion Laws Harm Women with Serious Social Consequences
The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade amounts to nothing less than a shameful, sweeping, right-infringing decision that will have life-changing, even life-threatening, consequences for women and others who may become pregnant. The decision revoked the federal constitutional right to abortion and profoundly affected the survival of women...
osfhealthcare.org
While a small amount of women will choose a C-section long before birth, health care providers prefer to perform them only when medically necessary.
“If you’re ever gonna find a silver lining, it’s gotta be a cloudy day.”. In July 2020, the Bement, Illinois, woman gave birth to her first child, Adalyn, via Cesarean section (commonly known as C-Section). Long story short, it did not go well. “I was in a lot...
The Lasting Trauma of Abortion | Opinion
It is far past time for women to speak up and end the silence around the long-term effects of abortion.
