Washington Examiner

Your 4-year-old child is not transgender

Parents are putting their children down terrible paths because they have been misled by transgender activists and a complicit establishment media. The consequences will be felt decades from now. A Reuters special report headlined “As more transgender children seek medical care, families confront many unknowns” begins with an anecdote that...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Preschool sends home LGBT talk pointers following trans teacher's pregnancy

An elite Washington, D.C., private preschool offered pointers on discussing transgender people with parents in an email leaked to social media on Tuesday following the announcement that a transgender male educator, born biologically female, is pregnant. In the screenshotted correspondence, parents are urged to describe the identity of the teacher...
MedicalXpress

Systemic racism plays role in much higher maternal mortality rate among Black women

Black women have a 53% increased risk of dying in the hospital during childbirth, no matter their income level, type of insurance or other social determinants of health, suggesting systemic racism seriously impacts maternal health, according to an 11-year analysis of more than 9 million deliveries in U.S. hospitals being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting.
ScienceBlog.com

Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant women in the US

Women in the US are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or soon after childbirth than to die from the three leading obstetric causes of maternal death (high blood pressure disorders, hemorrhage, or sepsis), say experts in The BMJ today. Rebecca Lawn at Harvard School of Public Health and...
heckhome.com

Anti-Abortion Laws Harm Women with Serious Social Consequences

The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade amounts to nothing less than a shameful, sweeping, right-infringing decision that will have life-changing, even life-threatening, consequences for women and others who may become pregnant. The decision revoked the federal constitutional right to abortion and profoundly affected the survival of women...

