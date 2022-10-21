Read full article on original website
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
World Health Organization
World Health Organization (WHO) response to the External Evaluation of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A)
WHO appreciates the broad range of views on the ACT-Accelerator (ACT-A) setup, operations and results that are captured in the External Evaluation, which was commissioned by the ACT-A Facilitation Council. Of particular value in this report are the perspectives expressed by a number of countries in Africa, South America and Asia that used ACT-A processes and services during the pandemic, but whose voices have not always been heard in such reviews.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Millions invited to take part in world’s largest health research programme
More than three million adults in the UK are being invited to take part in one of the world’s largest health research programmes.In what is thought to be one of the most ambitious projects of its kind, Our Future Health plans to develop new ways to detect illnesses earlier – when they can be treated more easily – and more accurately predict who is at higher risk of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia and stroke.Volunteers will also include people who have previously been under-represented in scientific studies, such as those from Black, Asian, and other ethnic backgrounds...
Woonsocket Call
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Hyundai to ‘sever relations’ with Alabama suppliers accused of child labor ‘as soon as possible’
A Hyundai executive on Wednesday said the company would “sever relations” with two Alabama plants accused of using child labor that supply parts to Hyundai’s Montgomery plant. Hyundai intends to “sever relations” with SL Alabama and SMART Alabama “as soon as possible,” Global Chief Operating Officer Jose...
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
China's economy grew faster than expected over the September quarter but was well short of the official target as the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus.
China's oil imports from Russia surge 22% as refiners step up their purchases of the cheap supplies
But the September imports of 1.83 million barrels per day are lower than in August, as worries persist about the impact of Chinese economic slowing on demand.
coingeek.com
Digital Pilipinas showcases Ph as soft haven for global innovators Inaugural Philippine FinTech Festival highlights need for cross-border collaboration
Digital Pilipinas officially opened the Philippine FinTech Festival and World FinTech Festival-Philippines gathering local and foreign industry and tech leaders for week-long festivities, discussions and workshops. The PFF-WFF-Ph kicks off a month-long celebration of ASEAN FinTech while launching an anti-fragile technology and innovation ecosystem to bring about an economically stronger region.
The globalization myth
Globalization is taking a beating. Its diminishing number of defenders face a rising chorus of critics, particularly in the United States, that blame it for wage stagnation, increased inequality, and the hollowing out of once vibrant industrial towns. Yet these often acrimonious debates miss the real underlying trend in trade...
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
Climate crisis poses ‘growing threat’ to health in UK, says expert
The climate crisis poses a “significant and growing threat” to health in the UK, the country’s most senior public health expert has warned. Speaking to the Guardian, Prof Dame Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said there was a common misconception that a warmer climate would bring net health benefits due to milder winters. But the climate emergency would bring far wider-reaching health impacts, she said, with food security, flooding and mosquito-borne diseases posing threats.
aiexpress.io
5 ways Artificial Intelligence is changing African businesses according to a Nigerian based entrepreneur
Learn on to be taught 5 real-life examples of how AI isrevolutionising African companies. In keeping with Okwechime, A.I. can be utilized for credit-risk evaluation, automating a good portion of the credit-lending under-writing course of, enabling lenders to supply loans extra quickly, and even extending companies to extra buyer segments while not having to extend the workforce. He defined that by leveraging information, a Credit score Choice Engine is constructed utilizing refined statistical strategies to generate threat scores for patrons based mostly on numerous information attributes. “Such strategies can approve loans with out visiting a financial institution department or every other entry factors. That is while additionally having the ability to handle dangers to acceptable ranges and supply applicable credit score lending limits tailor-made to the shopper’s circumstances,” he mentioned.
CoinTelegraph
Web3 projects focus on education to bring Latin American women to the sector
Interest in Web3 continues to grow despite the crypto bear market. A recent article from McKinsey noted that venture capital investments in Web3 exceeded $18 billion during the first half of 2022. Findings from Cointelegraph Research also show that Web3 attracted the most interest from venture capitalists in comparison to other blockchain sectors during Q2 of this year.
unesco.org
UNESCO/TTF Global thematic consultation on ECCE personnel in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education
UNESCO/TTF Global Thematic Consultation on ECCE personnel in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE) This online consultation is organized by UNESCO and the International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE) to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from 14 to 16 November 2022.
getnews.info
The High-Tech Secrets Behind the Natural Results of California’s Premier Medical Spa – Modern Aesthetics
Leading aesthetic doctor Shahzad Anwar M.D reveals his advanced methods for natural beauty in an upcoming virtual event. Technology has changed everything in aesthetics—increased demand amidst the day-to-day life of online video chats, new regenerative technologies that repair skin at a cellular level, and groundbreaking medical devices creating outcomes previously accomplished by surgery alone. But the technology alone does not guarantee an optimal, natural-looking outcome.
Vox
Olga Kikou has helped make Europe the leading edge of an animal welfare revolution
For all the American romanticization of European agriculture — think the agriturismos of Italy or the French concept of a food’s terroir — the continent’s treatment of farmed animals is not strikingly different from the much-maligned industrial system in the United States. It’s certainly better, but by matters of degree, not kind.
globalspec.com
AI aids the education sector
The notion of artificial intelligence (AI) conjures an image of a supercomputer with enormous processing capacity along with adaptive behavior, like the incorporation of sensors, which empower it to possess the functional and cognition abilities of humans and enhance the supercomputer's contact with individuals. A variety of research works and films have been produced to demonstrate AI capabilities, such as in smart buildings, which can manage temperatures and air quality, or play music based on the mood of occupants. Now, embedded computer systems have surpassed the traditional comprehension of AI as a supercomputer to become more prevalent in the education sector.
