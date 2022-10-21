When a light comes on in the ward room, no one initially knows what's going on: an emergency call, someone who needs help getting up, or just a patient craving coffee? If patients in hospitals and nursing homes were to use a voice assistant, nursing staff could save themselves many trips. And an assistant could also eliminate a lot of tedious tasks, for example when it comes to documentation. But is that what nurses want? Would they trust such a system? These are the questions explored by the "dexter" project at the Faculty of Social Sciences at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB). Rubin, the RUB's science magazine, covers their research.

2 DAYS AGO