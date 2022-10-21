Read full article on original website
contagionlive.com
AMR: Perils and Progress
After Helen Boucher, MD, gave the Maxwell Finland presentation she spoke of the continuing issues as well as the encouraging aspects that have institutions working on the problem. A global analysis published in The Lancet back in January estimated that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was the leading cause of death worldwide...
nextbigfuture.com
Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
Mevion Identifies Site for New Compact Proton Therapy System in Development
Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that it is developing the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™ with HYPERSCAN® Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS). Stanford Health Care has been selected as the first site where the system will be developed and installed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005057/en/ Proton therapy is a precise form of radiation therapy that reduces the amount of unnecessary radiation exposure to healthy tissue, which has the potential to decrease or eliminate the treatment side effects and lessen...
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
globalspec.com
AI aids the education sector
The notion of artificial intelligence (AI) conjures an image of a supercomputer with enormous processing capacity along with adaptive behavior, like the incorporation of sensors, which empower it to possess the functional and cognition abilities of humans and enhance the supercomputer's contact with individuals. A variety of research works and films have been produced to demonstrate AI capabilities, such as in smart buildings, which can manage temperatures and air quality, or play music based on the mood of occupants. Now, embedded computer systems have surpassed the traditional comprehension of AI as a supercomputer to become more prevalent in the education sector.
News-Medical.net
The acceptability of voice assistants in nursing and care
When a light comes on in the ward room, no one initially knows what's going on: an emergency call, someone who needs help getting up, or just a patient craving coffee? If patients in hospitals and nursing homes were to use a voice assistant, nursing staff could save themselves many trips. And an assistant could also eliminate a lot of tedious tasks, for example when it comes to documentation. But is that what nurses want? Would they trust such a system? These are the questions explored by the "dexter" project at the Faculty of Social Sciences at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB). Rubin, the RUB's science magazine, covers their research.
